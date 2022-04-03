ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Dave McCormick campaigns in Scranton

By Madonna Mantione
 3 days ago

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The campaign trail is heating up with the Pennsylvania Primary Election nearly six weeks away.

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dave McCormick made a few stops in northeastern and central Pennsylvania today.

The Senate hopeful met with potential voters Saturday night in Scranton to answer questions and discuss his stance on hot button issues.

Dozens of those potential voters filled the Republican Party of Lackawanna County Headquarters in Scranton for a meet-and-greet with Dave McCormick.

This Republican U.S. Senate hopeful grew up in Bloomsburg.

“These little towns are very familiar to me and it’s great, I love it. I have a family farm that’s located in Bloomsburg and so for me this feels like being home,” McCormick said.

McCormick outlined his campaign, promising to protect Second Amendment rights, to establish American energy independence, and to grow the economy.

The questions he answered here are familiar to him on the campaign trail.

“Same themes, over and over again. People are worried about the direction of the country, they’re angry, they’re really upset about inflation,” McCormick said.

McCormick served in Iraq during the Persian Gulf War in 1991, a veteran who calls himself a political outsider.

“I’ve never run for public office and I don’t owe anything to anyone, except the people of Pennsylvania,” McCormick said.

One of those people is Curt Coccodrilli who’s weighing his voting options.

“I wanna know differentiates Dave from Oz, from the rest of the crew,” Coccodrilli said.

McCormick is among seven Republican candidates for U.S. Senate. The Pennsylvania Primary Election is May 17.

Comments / 0

abc27 News

Famous actresses from Pennsylvania

(STACKER) — Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world’s biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Cows trample woman in Pennsylvania

(WTRF) According to KDKA, a woman has been injured after she was trampled by cows in Beaver County. The woman reportedly had to be flown to a hospital. The news stations said the incident happened near the city building on Route 18 in Raccoon Township. The condition of the woman is unknown at this time.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
