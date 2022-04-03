ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, IN

Jasper business owners react to National Contest

By Ann Powell
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

Jasper, Ind. (WEHT) Jasper could soon be known as the Strongest City in America.

An application on the city’s behalf was submitted by Mark Nowotarski a few months ago. City officials say it has been the talk of the town.

“It’s just brought out conversation in the community, and it’s brought out a lot of pride where people can cast that ballot for a community that they love to live in,” said Nancy Eckerle, Executive Director of the Jasper Chamber of Commerce.

Eckerle says Jasper stands out from other nominees in a variety of ways, including its historical German roots, environment, and atmosphere.

“I really believe that it is the planning that goes into our community. You know we spend a lot of time on various plans, like a plan for the downtown, a plan for the riverfront, or the total comprehensive strategic plan for the city,” she said.

Many of those plans involve small business owners like Siebert’s, who has been a hub for dress clothes for a century.

“We’re very proud. We all work together really well. We not only work in our business, but we contribute to the community. And that is very important to most of us and that is what makes Jasper a very good place to live,” Siebert said.

Chocolate Bliss is just a few doors down, and has been located on the downtown square since 2005.

Ann Kneis owns the stores in Jasper and Huntingburg. She says that she is ready to hear the results.

“It is huge, and we are so excited about it. And Jasper just has a lot going on right now. And being a small community and having this much activity is fantastic,” Kneis said.

Kneis says she is sure that jasper will win.

“Of course, of course! I think there is community spirit here, there is support, and I definitely think that we will win,” she said.

Those results will not come until April 8 th , after all the votes are counted. Voting begins Monday, and Jasper is running against Norwood, Ohio.

To cast your vote, visit strongtowns.org.

