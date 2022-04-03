‘All we want is our dog back;’ Dayton family asks for help finding missing pup

Retractable leash Retractable Dog Leash (Adobe Stock/BillionPhotos.com - stock.adobe.)

DAYTON — A Dayton family is asking for the public’s help in returning their beloved dog back to them.

Chances are you’ve seen the flyers they’ve placed around Dayton for their 5-year-old dog, Monk.

Monk is a mix of a Yorkie and Jack Russel Terrier.

His family described him as “energetic, wild, running with his ears back.”

Cynthia Cameron said he was like a therapy dog for her and her family.

“Just comfort, just like a human being. He’s just comfort to my mom and dad,” Cameron said.

In mid-march, she said Monk chewed away at his collar and got loose, which wasn’t unusual for him.

He always comes back, but not this time.

Cameron said that she believes that someone may have taken her dog, so she reached out to the police for help.

“All we want is our dog back our family dog back you know this is just like taking someone’s loved one in your family,” she said.

Cameron said she has received tips about Monk after she put flyers around the Trotwood, Dayton area.

Some tips told Cameron they believed they saw Monk a few blocks on Ethel Avenue, which is a few blocks from Cameron’s home.

“He was missing for a day so. After the day went by we went to go looking for him, neighbors on the street saw him being put in the car,” Cameron said.

According to a police report obtained by News Center 7, a sergeant was dispatched to investigate a theft complaint at a home on Ethel Avenue.

The report did not state what that investigation found.

“It’s stressful just like a kidnapping your kid or something,” Cameron said.

Cameron asked that if anyone sees Monk or has any information about him to contact her family at 937-751-8178 or 947-520-8658.

