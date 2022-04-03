ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

‘All we want is our dog back;’ Dayton family asks for help finding missing pup

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OGYkK_0expsaHX00
Retractable leash Retractable Dog Leash (Adobe Stock/BillionPhotos.com - stock.adobe.)

DAYTON — A Dayton family is asking for the public’s help in returning their beloved dog back to them.

Chances are you’ve seen the flyers they’ve placed around Dayton for their 5-year-old dog, Monk.

Monk is a mix of a Yorkie and Jack Russel Terrier.

His family described him as “energetic, wild, running with his ears back.”

Cynthia Cameron said he was like a therapy dog for her and her family.

“Just comfort, just like a human being. He’s just comfort to my mom and dad,” Cameron said.

In mid-march, she said Monk chewed away at his collar and got loose, which wasn’t unusual for him.

He always comes back, but not this time.

Cameron said that she believes that someone may have taken her dog, so she reached out to the police for help.

“All we want is our dog back our family dog back you know this is just like taking someone’s loved one in your family,” she said.

Cameron said she has received tips about Monk after she put flyers around the Trotwood, Dayton area.

Some tips told Cameron they believed they saw Monk a few blocks on Ethel Avenue, which is a few blocks from Cameron’s home.

“He was missing for a day so. After the day went by we went to go looking for him, neighbors on the street saw him being put in the car,” Cameron said.

According to a police report obtained by News Center 7, a sergeant was dispatched to investigate a theft complaint at a home on Ethel Avenue.

The report did not state what that investigation found.

“It’s stressful just like a kidnapping your kid or something,” Cameron said.

Cameron asked that if anyone sees Monk or has any information about him to contact her family at 937-751-8178 or 947-520-8658.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

Related
News On 6

Dog Who Survived Moore Tornado Helps Find Missing People

We told you last week about a search dog that found the remains of a man who'd been missing in Mayes County for almost four years. We've learned that search dog, Little Man, has had a unique life. Little Man is just like any other dog: He's full of energy,...
MAYES COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Dayton, OH
Dayton, OH
Pets & Animals
City
Trotwood, OH
Dayton, OH
Lifestyle
Fox 19

Body found in West Chester pond identified as missing man

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - A body found in a pond Saturday evening in West Chester has been identified as missing man 31-year-old Alexander Enslen, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office. Police said his body was found in a pond on Fountains Boulevard. Enslen was last seen in...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Therapy Dog#Kidnapping#Flyers#Pup#Yorkie#News Center 7
KFOR

A dog has been at animal shelter for 7 years

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Haven Animal Care Shelter currently houses the longest resident. Chance is an American Staffordshire Terrier and a Pit Bull Terrier Mix and has been at The Haven for seven years.  “She’s as sweet as she can be, I think she just wants to sit in somebody’s lap,” said Dr. Brenda Wilbanks, […]
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
WLWT 5

Puppies cling to each other after being rescued by Ohio humane society

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Two Ohio puppies clung to each other after being rescued by an Ohio humane society Tuesday. According to Animal Charity of Ohio, two concerned citizens called the Youngtown Police Department after seeing three dogs, a mom and her two puppies, hidden from view in a small fenced-in area that was covered with a blue tarp.
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
66K+
Followers
95K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy