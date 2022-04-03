Jason Aldean Opens Up About Why He’s Skipping the Grammy Awards

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood have received lots of recognition this year with their duet, “If I Didn’t Love You.” However, despite that the single sees a Grammy Awards nomination this year, Jason Aldean publicly shared that he has chosen not to attend the annual event.

As country fans know, “If I Didn’t Love You” won the ACM Award for Single of the Year last month. Now, the dynamic song sees nomination at The Grammys for Best Country Duo/Group Performance. But Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood face other talented country music acts. Taste of Country revealed the full category includes Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay, Maren Morris, and Ryan Hurd, and Miranda Lambert and Elle King.

Regardless, however, of whether the dynamic duo takes home the Grammy award, Jason Aldean will not be in attendance. During a recent interview, he said, “I’m not going just simply for the fact that there are so many categories on that show that a lot of them aren’t even aired on TV.”

That said, we’re sure the country duo’s category would feature during the live broadcast. However, it definitely makes for a long night for those in attendance.

That said, the country star by no means downplayed his and his colleague’s nomination.

“It was cool [to be nominated],” Jason Aldean shared with Music Mayhem Magazine. He further admitted that it’s actually on his bucket list to take home a Grammy. And with the success he and Carrie Underwood have seen with their No. 1 single, there’s a good chance that dream might come true.

Of their collaboration, the “My Weakness” singer said, “I feel like this song’s been a really big one for us this year, and we got as good a shot as anybody, so we’ll see what happens.”

Jason Aldean Speaks to the Prestige of The Grammy Awards

So, Jason Aldean won’t be attending the prestigious award show. However, he did previously share what it means as a musician to receive a nomination. Aldean also detailed just how difficult it is to even feature in the categories.

In speaking with Billboard on Friday, Aldean said, “The Grammys are something as musicians, we put on a pedestal. That means everything.”

However, he revealed just how difficult it is to snag a nomination, endorsing his friend and fellow country singer when he said, “Hell, Luke Bryan’s never been nominated for [a Grammy], if that tells you anything. It’s so hard to get a nomination and so hard to win.”

Jason Aldean also spoke to the longevity of both his own and Carrie Underwood’s careers, explaining their Grammy nomination means their music remains relevant among contemporary contenders.

“After being in the game this long,” Aldean shared, “it means a lot [to receive a nomination] because it means we are still here, recording things that are getting people’s attention.”