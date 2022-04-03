ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis firefighters begin inspecting vacant homes after death

By Joe Millitzer
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P9hhV_0expsCID00

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – This weekend city firefighters began inspecting vacant homes to determine which ones may present a hazard to crews. Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson launched the inspection initiative after the death of firefighter Benjamin Polson. The young firefighter was killed when the roof of a vacant building on fire collapsed on him. The department now wants to create a database of vacant homes and their structural integrity.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 3

FOX 2
FOX 2

23K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

6M+

Views

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
FOX 2

One dead in two-car crash on I-55 in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KTVI)–Accident reconstruction investigators are trying to determine what led to a two-car accident in South St. Louis late Thursday night that left one of the drivers dead. The crash happened on southbound Interstate 55 at Carondolet just before midnight. Police say a Honda Civic and a Nissan Maxima collided, sending the Civic across […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Florissant teen found dead in North County hotel room

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was found dead in a North County hotel room Tuesday afternoon. St. Louis County police told News 4 officers were called to the Budget Inn in the 1400 block of Dunn Rd. around 2:20 p.m. Police said the initial call was for a sudden death but further investigation revealed the death was a homicide.
FLORISSANT, MO
CBS Chicago

Man dies after jumping from 7th floor at Water Tower Place

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after jumping seven stories from a shopping center Saturday morning, according to police. Around 11:23 a.m., the victim, 35, was on the 7th floor at the Water Tower Place located at 835 Michigan Ave. when he jumped, police said. The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.  No further information is available. Area Three detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#After Death#Firefighters#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMOV

4 suspects wanted for assaulting a woman and stealing her car in South City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for four women accused of assaulting and robbing a 44-year-old woman on Thursday. Police reported when the victim was driving westbound in the 1900 block of Arsenal, she saw the suspects walking, blew her horn and told them to get out of the street. The suspects responded to the woman and started throwing things at her 2012 Volkswagen. When the victim got out of her car, they jumped her and stole her car.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

23K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy