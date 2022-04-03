St. Louis firefighters begin inspecting vacant homes after death
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – This weekend city firefighters began inspecting vacant homes to determine which ones may present a hazard to crews. Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson launched the inspection initiative after the death of firefighter Benjamin Polson. The young firefighter was killed when the roof of a vacant building on fire collapsed on him. The department now wants to create a database of vacant homes and their structural integrity.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
