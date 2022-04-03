ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police investigating the homicide of woman in early 50s in Mandarin area

By William Clayton, Action News Jax
 3 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Police Office is investigating a possible homicide at the location of the 10400 block of Big Tree Circle west.

At 7:05 p.m. Saturday evening, patrol officers were dispatched to the location due to a family member being unable to get in contact for several days.

Arriving at the scene, JSO found an unresponsive white female in their early 50s inside her home.

Inside the house, it is reported there is disarray based on her living condition and information from witnesses and family.

The female was pronounced dead at the scene.

JSO is treating this investigation as a homicide due to the possibility of foul play being involved.

Currently, Homicide Detectives and Crime Scene Detectives are on the scene completing an investigation into the death of this individual.

The victim is being transported to the medical examiner’s office where a full autopsy will be completed by doctors.

JSO is asking anyone with information to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is provided.

