ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevier County, TN

Mountain Tough group helping amid Sevier County wildfires

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
wvlt.tv
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - After Sevier County was hit with its second round of devastating wildfires in six years, Mountain Tough stepped up to the plate to help out. The program was created in 2016 when wildfires tore through Gatlinburg. Now, Mountain Tough is active again to lend aid after...

www.wvlt.tv

Comments / 0

Related
WSET

Crews continue to fight 80-acre wildfire on Snowden Mountain

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Crews are still fighting a massive wildfire that swept through the Amherst County area Tuesday afternoon. Forest Service officials said about half of the fire is contained as of Wednesday. They say it started at the bottom of Snowden Mountain, jumped the highway, and...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sevier County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Gatlinburg, TN
Sevier County, TN
Society
County
Sevier County, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Mountain Tough
KRCB 104.9

Civilian Volunteer Crews Help Mitigate Wildfire Risk

On a recent cold morning in the steep hills outside Healdsburg, a team of volunteers with Audubon Canyon Ranch’s Fire Forward program managed a controlled burn. The program is designed, in the words of its founders, to bring a unique blend of science-based program design and community organizing to fire prevention and management. Fire Forward volunteers receive training for certification on a hand crew officially known as a Type 2 Wildland Firefighter. That allows them to participate in controlled burns, also known as prescriptive fire. "It's just kind of fun to see how enthusiastic the groups are." Volunteer Chris Arai said. "I get this mailing list and go to sign up on the spread, but by the time I get to it, I'm like way down in the waiting list."
CALIFORNIA STATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Cloud Formation in Tennessee Looks Like a Stairway to Heaven

Led Zeppelin sang about it, but what does one really look like? I guess we can all imagine and have our own idea of what a stairway to heaven may look like. However, if a stairway to heaven is real, I can imagine it may look a little something like these pictures captured in Sevierville, Tennessee.
WHSV

Prescribed burns help prevent wildfires

(WHSV) - We are in the middle of spring wildfire season. Conditions this time of year create the most risk for fires to develop. This is also a time when the Virginia Department of Forestry conducts prescribed burns which can make it harder for wildfires to develop. “Through time, our...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
WJHG-TV

Neighborhood Helps Wildfire Victims

Believe it or not St. Patrick's day is already is already upon us. NewsChannel 7's Alex Joyce is in Callaway getting us ready for a block party this Thursday. Local artist Paul Brent joined NewsChannel 7 in the studio to tell us about his new art gallery that is now open after disaster struck his gallery twice in the last two years. Paul is determined to keep moving forward and share his art with the world.
CALLAWAY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy