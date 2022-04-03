ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas defeats Villanova 81-65, advances to NCAA Men's Basketball National Championship Game

By Mike Santa Barbara
 3 days ago
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Jayhawks jumped out to an early lead Saturday night and never relinquished it, stunning the shell-shocked Wildcats, who struggled playing for the first time all season without injured guard Justin Moore.

Kansas was already up 10-0 in the first quarter before some fans had even reached their seats. Villanova was never able to recover, at one point falling behind by 19 points.

The Wildcats made a small run deep into the second half, cutting the Jayhawks' lead to six. However, Kansas went on a 17-7 run over the final six minutes of the game, cruising to a 16-point victory.

Kansas shot the lights out all night, finishing 29-of-54 (53.7%) from the field and 13-of-24 (54.2%) from three-point range.

The Jayhawks' defense was also a nightmare for Nova, forcing nine Wildcat turnovers while holding them to 22-of-57 (38.6%) from the field and 13-of-31 (41.9%) from three.

Kansas' David McCormack led all scorers with 25 points, followed by teammate Ochai Agbaji who had 21 points, including six three-pointers, in the Final Four victory.

