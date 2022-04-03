ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

Milligan splits twinbill with Point; Buffs in top half of the conference

By Jesse Krull
 3 days ago

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Milligan softball team snapped its losing skid with its game one victory, but the Buffs stumbled in game two to split the doubleheader against Point Saturday afternoon at Anglin Softball Field.

Milligan struggled getting going in the first game, trailing 5-1 in the third, but the Buffs rattled off five unanswered runs to capture a 6-5 victory.

The Skyhawks were able to hold off the Buffs in the second contest, taking it 5-4. Milligan scored the first run, but Point responded with five unanswered runs.

Buffs left fielder Katie Cronin finished the day going a combined 4-7, driving in four runs.

Milligan is back in action when it travels to Bluefield for a double-header on Monday.

