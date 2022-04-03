ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Robert Covington Reveals Giannis Antetokounmpo Encouraged Him To Break 3PT Record During Clippers-Bucks Game: "Hey Man, Go For The Record. I'm Trying To See Something."

By Lee Tran
fadeawayworld.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUsually, explosive scoring performances are things that we associate with star players in the league. However, there are definitely times when role players end up having insane scoring nights. A role player that has recently had an impressive scoring night is forward Robert Covington. During the recent Los Angeles...

fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Embarrassing Stephen A. Smith Mistake Going Viral

It probably isn’t big news that ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith made a mistake on a recent edition of First Take. But it’s the way he made his mistake that has people laughing at him today. During Monday’s edition of First Take alongside Magic Johnson, Smith started discussing...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Gives The Highest Praise To His Son Shareef: "I Have A Giannis With A Jumpshot, But People Don't Know. Hopefully, He Gets To Go Where He Gets To Showcase His Talent."

Being the son of an NBA player can bring a lot of pressure on young players that are trying to find their way into the league, but being the son of one of the greatest to ever do it is a whole different ballgame. For Shareef O'Neal, the son of Shaquille O'Neal, his talent is yet to be recognized at the collegiate level and he has recently decided to make a big move in service of that.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Bronny James' Impressive AAU Debut Goes Viral: "He's Definitely Ready To Take Over The Kingdom."

Bronny James is a youngster that every NBA fan keeps an eye on with some interest. With LeBron recently revealing that he will move to whatever team drafts Bronny to play alongside his son, where Bronny goes in the draft will be influenced by that. However, his level of play will ultimately be the deciding factor and on his AAU debut, the younger James gave an excellent account of himself.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Magic Johnson Says LeBron James Has To Take The Blame For DeMar DeRozan Not Coming To The Lakers: "When Russell And LeBron And Them Started Talking, That's When They Nixed The Deal."

The Los Angeles Lakers have disappointed all season and any hopes of a turnaround after the All-Star Break went up in smoke after the Lakers lost game after game against every level of opposition. And with the play-in tournament also looking like a difficult prospect to achieve at this point, questions have been asked about what the problems have been for the franchise this season and how they can be addressed over the summer.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Robert Covington
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Norman Powell
Person
Paul George
fadeawayworld.net

Kyrie Irving Was Eating A Fruit Cup When Steve Nash Called Him Into The Game vs. Hawks: "My Man Was In His Own World Deep In That Fruit Cup."

NBA games are intense affairs, with many staying close for the entirety of the 48 minutes but after garnering enough experience in the league, players figure out a way to manage their time and get rests in between. Rotations are often set for long stretches, so players know when they have time on the bench to recharge before going back in.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Larry Bird Says Michael Jordan Was Better Than Everyone During His Era: “I Know In My Time He Was Better Than All Of Us.”

Michael Jordan is considered by many to be the greatest player in the history of the NBA. Jordan is often credited with revolutionizing the league, not just with his play, but with the way he was able to bring in so many new eyeballs to the NBA and the sport of basketball as a whole. While it took Jordan some time before he became a champion, one NBA legend realized that he was better than everyone early on.
NBA
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Names Only 2 Players Lakers Should Keep

This season has been a disaster for the Los Angeles Lakers, and franchise legend Shaquille O’Neal thinks drastic changes are in order. During an appearance on CBS Sports HQ, O’Neal suggested gutting the roster that has racked up a 31-47 record with four games still to play. “You’ve...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hey Man#The Los Angeles Clippers
fadeawayworld.net

Rookie Allen Iverson Wanted To Fight Dennis Rodman After A Rough Play: "He Wasn't Scared, He Was Ready For The Smoke."

Allen Iverson came into the league as the No. 1 overall pick in the 1996 draft, a highly skilled and highly-rated youngster. While his silky handles and elite scoring ability immediately caught the eye of organizations and fans of the game alike, what stood out was the fact that Iverson wasn't scared to take on just about anybody. I mean, he crossed up a prime Michael Jordan and said he felt no fear going up against the GOAT.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Bill Simmons Says The New York Knicks Would Trade For Anthony Davis: "I Think The Knicks Would Overpay For Him, I Think The Knicks Are Ready To Dive In This Summer."

Anthony Davis has been plagued with injuries for the second season in a row and questions have been asked about his long-term future with the Los Angeles Lakers. Although there are no concrete reports of a move or a trade, there has been plenty of speculation suggesting that Davis could be on the move this offseason as the Lakers look to make the most of LeBron James while he's still playing at a high level.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

When Rick Barry Called Wilt Chamberlain A “Loser” In His Book: “There Is No Way You Can Compare Him To A Pro Like A Bill Russell Or A Jerry West… These Are Clutch Competitors.”

The legends of basketball have an almost deified air around them. The way we see the icons of 90s basketball talk about the ones that paved the way for them, it is incredible to see how basketball has evolved through the generations. The 60s and 70s saw dynasties rule the...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Larry Bird Walked Away From Skip Bayless When The Analyst Tried To Apologize To Him For Doubting His Ability: "He Listened Patiently For 34 Seconds And He Shrugged And Said 'Okay'... I Deserved That Put Down."

Larry Bird is one of the most cold-blooded superstars in NBA history, he was as blunt as they come, even when facing other superstars. Larry Legend came into the league as an incredible collegiate player and enjoyed a historic career that has seen him become a consensus Top 10 player in the history of the game. But like with almost every superstar before and after him, Bird had to deal with his fair share of criticism and doubt in his career.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans Agree The Lakers 'Old Superteam Are The Biggest Failure In NBA History: "4 Hall Of Famers And They Can't Figure Out How To Play The Basketball"

The sun seems to be setting on the Los Angeles Lakers season after a loss to the Denver Nuggets left the Lakers two games behind the San Antonio Spurs for the final play-in tournament spot. With an extremely challenging schedule left, many fans are finally coming to grips with the reality that the Lakers might be completely absent from the post-season.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kobe Bryant Has More Rings Than LeBron James, More Points Than Michael Jordan, But No One Is Talking About Him As The GOAT

Kobe Bryant was one of the greatest players of all time, he is arguably the greatest Los Angeles Laker of all time, but the one place that Kobe often doesn't get the credit he deserves is in the GOAT debate. People sometimes don't even list Kobe in their top 10, which is a bit bizarre considering his resume and the things he achieved during his time in the league. Even Shaq thinks Kobe gets disrespected.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans Say Dwight Howard Is The Most Disrespected Superstar In NBA History After Shaquille O'Neal Claimed He Isn't A Hall Of Famer: "I Just Lost All Respect For Shaq."

Dwight Howard was one of the most dominant forces of his era when he was in his prime with the Orlando Magic. Howard was unstoppable in the paint, playing both ends of the floor and leading the Magic to the NBA finals. His resume speaks for itself and in the early part of his career, he looked set to become one of the NBA's all-time greats.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy