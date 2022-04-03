ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Remark From Bill Raftery Going Viral On Saturday Night

By Andrew Holleran
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A funny in-game comment from legendary broadcaster Bill Raftery is going viral on social media on Saturday evening. Duke and North Carolina are closing in on a fun...

Look: Coach K Had 3-Word Message For Hubert Davis

UNC’s 81-77 win over Duke in last night’s national semifinal marked the final game of Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s career. It was an incredible 42-year run for Coach K, but it ended on a sour note. In the immediate aftermath of the loss, Krzyzewski sought out his Carolina counterpart, Hubert Davis.
Coach K Refused To Answer 1 Question On Saturday Night

Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski refused to answer one question following his team’s loss to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night. The Blue Devils fell to the Tar Heels in the national semifinals on Saturday night. Following the loss, Coach K, who is retiring, was...
Look: North Carolina Has 1-Word Message For Coach K

North Carolina is going to the NCAA men’s championship game after defeating Duke on Saturday night. The 81-77 victory not only gave the No. 8 seed a spot in the national game, but ended Mike Krzyzewski’s legendary career. The Tar Heels, who already spoiled Coach K’s final game...
College Basketball World Reacts To Coach K, Wife Video

The college basketball world appears to be enjoying the somber postgame video of Coach K and his wife, Mickey, riding away in a cart at The Superdome. Duke fell to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night. The loss marks the end of Coach K’s career. Duke has now...
Look: Holly Rowe Made Unfortunate Mistake After National Title

Holly Rowe is a pro’s pro, but the longtime ESPN reporter made an unfortunate mistake during the national championship postgame ceremony on Sunday night. South Carolina defeated UConn in the NCAA Women’s Tournament national title game on Sunday night, giving Dawn Staley her second championship. Following the win,...
Look: Dick Vitale Reacts To UNC Beating Duke

The Coach K era is officially over. With Duke losing to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night, Mike Krzyzewski has coached his final college basketball game. Coach K finishes his career with two straight losses to UNC – one in his final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium and one in the national semifinals.
Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
Photos: Meet The Wife Of CBS Announcer Jim Nantz

It’s one of the best times of the year for Jim Nantz. The longtime CBS play-by-play man is about to embark on a crazy month. On Sunday, Nantz will call the Big Ten Tournament championship game. Iowa and Purdue will play for the league’s tournament championship on Sunday afternoon.
Look: Kyle Busch’s Wife, Samantha, Shares Funny Photo

Being the significant other to a professional athlete can be stressful. Not only are you often watching your loved one compete at the highest level, you’re consistently spending time away from them in-season. Thankfully for Samantha Busch, she had a stand-in this weekend. The wife of the NASCAR star...
Duke Players Leave Court Without Shaking UNC Players’ Hands After Losing Final Four Game: VIDEO

Duke and North Carolina played an instant classic last night in the Final Four, but some of the players’ actions after the buzzer have fans buzzing on social media. With the game ending and a handshake line forming, many of the Duke players walked back to the locker room without offering the gesture of sportsmanship. Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who saw his career come to an end with the loss to his bitter rival, went through the line; but many of the players instead went straight back to the locker room, On3 reports.
Look: Dawn Staley’s National Title Outfit Is Going Viral

South Carolina’s women’s basketball team is taking it to UConn in the national title game on Sunday evening. Fans should’ve seen this coming based on Dawn Staley’s pregame outfit. South Carolina’s star head coach is rocking a $4,850 jacket on the sideline of the national title...
Hubert Davis’ Comment On Michael Jordan Is Going Viral

UNC men’s basketball is playing for the national championship on Monday, and the program’s most famous alumnus–Michael Jordan–could be in attendance. However, Hubert Davis, the Tar Heels’ head coach, is wishing MJ could do more than just show up and hang out as a fan.
Look: Tiger Woods Wearing Surprising Shoes At The Masters

Tiger Woods is synonymous with Nike, but the legendary golfer wasn’t wearing the swoosh on his feet at Augusta National on Sunday. The 15-time major champion was spotted wearing what appeared to be FootJoy golf spikes at Augusta National earlier today. Woods, of course, has a massive apparel contract...
Look: Embarrassing Stephen A. Smith Mistake Going Viral

It probably isn’t big news that ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith made a mistake on a recent edition of First Take. But it’s the way he made his mistake that has people laughing at him today. During Monday’s edition of First Take alongside Magic Johnson, Smith started discussing...
Peyton Manning’s Comment On Tiger Woods Is Going Viral

Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods teamed up back in 2020 to defeat Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson in “The Match.” Since then, the two friends have kept in contact. And on Monday, Manning was asked what it’s like to play with the five-time Masters champion. “It’s made...
Look: Paige Spiranac Is Ready For Masters Week

Golf enthusiast Paige Spiranac is eagerly awaiting the start of the Masters at Augusta later this week. The Masters is without a doubt the best golf tournament in the sport. It’s a picturesque setting and always brings out the best in the world’s top competitors. There’s a new...
NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
Bronny James' Impressive AAU Debut Goes Viral: "He's Definitely Ready To Take Over The Kingdom."

Bronny James is a youngster that every NBA fan keeps an eye on with some interest. With LeBron recently revealing that he will move to whatever team drafts Bronny to play alongside his son, where Bronny goes in the draft will be influenced by that. However, his level of play will ultimately be the deciding factor and on his AAU debut, the younger James gave an excellent account of himself.
