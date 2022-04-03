ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More vendors, more visitors for Denton Community Market’s opening day

By Justin Grass Staff Writer jgrass@dentonrc.com
 3 days ago
Buy Now People shop and browse stands during opening day at the Community Market on Saturday. Jeff Woo/DRC

The Denton Community Market kicked off its 2022 season Saturday, with organizers reporting an uptick in vendors and shoppers alike as pandemic recovery continues.

When the pandemic struck in 2020, attendance was down to an estimated 800 to 900 visitors for every Saturday installment of the market. That was a far cry from its usual numbers, for obvious reasons. Some regular shoppers were staying away from larger events, and those who did come out were met with much fewer options, with the vendor count cut down by as much as half for distancing purposes.

By last year’s April opening day, the market’s mask policy was intact and its vendor restrictions eased only slightly. About 2,000 people turned out for that 2021 kickoff.

The market’s pandemic policies faded last year and are now gone entirely, and with more residents getting back out to their normal activities, this year’s opening day topped the past years by a healthy margin. DCM board president Caro Kauffman estimated over 3,000 visitors across Saturday’s four hours.

Market regulars were out in force, including those who may have put their visits on the backburner for the last couple years. That includes University of North Texas student Hitesh Adhikari, who brought his daughter out Saturday.

Buy Now Denton resident Hitesh Adhikari with his daughter, Aira, shop and browse stands during opening day at the Community Market on Saturday. Jeff Woo/DRC

“We missed this market,” Adhikari said. “It’s kind of freedom for us.”

There were first-timers among the crowd as well. Dylan Johnson, who moved to Denton just months ago, also brought his family out for his first experience at the market. He’s no stranger to markets elsewhere in Texas and said he enjoys seeing people out again.

“It’s nice to see people back in the community,” Johnson said. “[Denton’s] is probably one of the nicer ones we’ve been to. … It’s nothing to sneeze at.”

Of course, the market is just as important to its vendors, from the long-time regulars to first-timers like the Denton Cookie Company. As a business without a brick-and-mortar store, owner Cari Carter said the opportunity helps get the name out. She’s been to other markets as well, and thinks doing away with pandemic protocol should draw more shoppers.

Buy Now Denton Cookie Co. owner Cari Carter is a first-time seller at the Denton Community Market. Jeff Woo/DRC

“I definitely think it will, because people will be more comfortable to come out,” Carter said.

But some regulars aren’t so sure there will be much of an impact. Matthew Gorham of Denton-based produce business Tree Folk Farm, which has been set up at the market for almost a decade, said the market has been “steadily growing,” and that he isn’t expecting that growth to come from changes to policy.

Buy Now Tree Folk Farm production manager Matthew Gorham assists customers at the Community Market. Jeff Woo/DRC

Spread Happiness Nut Butters owner Yesika Horton said the pandemic years didn’t shake out badly for all small businesses. An attendee of several markets, she said she just hopes the Denton market will continue to get bigger and better.

“The last two years were really good for me, especially at this market,” Horton said. “I can’t complain about the last two years.”

The market will continue on its regular schedule, every Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 317 West Mulberry St.

#Community Market#Denton Community Market#Dcm#University Of North Texas
DFW office demand soars as pandemic recedes

Demand for North Texas office space hit a post-pandemic high in the first quarter. Expanding and relocating businesses net leased more than 900,000 square feet of Dallas-Fort Worth office space, according to the latest report from commercial property firm Transwestern. It was the greatest DFW office demand since 2019, before...
DALLAS, TX
