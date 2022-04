The number of coronavirus patients in Scotland’s hospitals has reached a new record high as figures rose for the fourth day in a row.Latest Scottish Government figures show there were 2,383 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 on Monday, up 23 on the previous day.There was a drop in the number of patients requiring intensive care which fell to 20, down one on the day before.Today, 9,311 more people have tested positive for #coronavirus2,383 people were in hospital yesterday with #coronavirus which is 23 more than the day before Sadly 39 more people who tested positive have died...

WORLD ・ 6 DAYS AGO