NHL

Crunch defeat Wolf Pack, 8-5

By Kyle Evans
 3 days ago
The Syracuse Crunch bounced back from Friday nights loss with an 8-5 victory over the Hartford Wolf Pack at XL Center on Saturday night. Simon Ryfors and Anthony Richard each netted two goals for...

