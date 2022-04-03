ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Tommy Cross nets game-winning overtime goal, leads Springfield Thunderbirds past Belleville Senators on Hometown Heroes Night (video)

By Christopher Berry
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SPRINGFIELD - In a back-and-forth matchup featuring numerous lead changes, Tommy Cross assured the Springfield Thunderbirds earned an eventual 4-3 overtime win against the Belleville Senators during their fifth annual Hometown Heroes Night at the MassMutual Center Saturday evening. “That was a better performance, especially at home,” Thunderbirds coach...

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
MassLive.com
MassLive.com

72K+

Followers

51K+

Posts

26M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
MassLive.com

St. Mary’s boys lacrosse posts miraculous comeback, defeats McCann Tech in third OT, 5-4

WESTFIELD – In some eyes, the St. Mary’s High School boys lacrosse team’s stunning opening day victory might seem downright miraculous. St. Mary’s Bryce Roberts scored on a Hail Mary of sorts, taking a 50-yard pass from goalie Colin Ramos and hammering home a game-tying goal with one second remaining in regulation to force overtime Tuesday night at Boardman Field. Then, Josh Castell came off the bench to score the game-winner with 20 seconds left in triple overtime to stun McCann Tech, 5-4.
WESTFIELD, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clark Bishop
Person
Tommy Cross
Person
Drew Bannister
Person
Matthew Peca
MassLive.com

Westfield junior pitcher Josh Mayo tosses opening day no-hitter, records 19 Ks

WESTFIELD - The Major League Baseball regular season has not arrived yet but one local ballplayer just delivered like a pro. Westfield junior flame-throwing right-hander Josh Mayo struck out 19 batters in tossing a no-hitter as the Bombers shut out the Chicopee Pacers 6-0 Monday at Bullens Field on a cool, somewhat blustery day in what will likely go down as one of the most memorable opening day victory’s in team history.
WESTFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Belleville Senators#Thunderbirdsahl#The Atlantic Division#The Toronto Marlies
MassLive.com

Bruins’ comeback falls short in 5-3 loss to Red Wings

DETROIT (AP) — Jakub Vrána had a goal and an assist, Alex Nedeljkovic made a season-high 47 saves and had an assist, and the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Boston Bruins 5-3 on Tuesday night. The victory snapped a six-game losing streak for Detroit and halted Boston’s three-game...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
72K+
Followers
51K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy