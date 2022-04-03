Tommy Cross nets game-winning overtime goal, leads Springfield Thunderbirds past Belleville Senators on Hometown Heroes Night (video)

WESTFIELD - The Major League Baseball regular season has not arrived yet but one local ballplayer just delivered like a pro. Westfield junior flame-throwing right-hander Josh Mayo struck out 19 batters in tossing a no-hitter as the Bombers shut out the Chicopee Pacers 6-0 Monday at Bullens Field on a cool, somewhat blustery day in what will likely go down as one of the most memorable opening day victory’s in team history.

WESTFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO