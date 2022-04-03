ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

April 2022 General Conference Women’s Session Talk Summaries

rexburgstandardjournal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe women’s session of the April 2022 general conference featured five speakers. Summaries of each talk are below. President Dallin H. Oaks: Introductory Message from the First Presidency. In brief remarks to open the session, President Oaks said the Saturday evening sessions of general conference have a history...

www.rexburgstandardjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Focus Women’s Conference 2022

The following information was provided by event organizers:. FocusWC, a non-partisan women’s organization, is proud to announce the keynote speaker for the Focus Women’s Conference 2022. Presenting on radical love and self-acceptance, FocusWC welcomes Nadia Bolz-Weber as the keynote speaker on March 28, 2022 at the Mobile Convention Center. New York Times bestselling author Nadia Bolz-Weber has been called “a pastor for America’s outsiders” (BBC). From her roots as a hard-drinking standup comic to an ordained Lutheran pastor, Bolz-Weber’s gospel is not just for spiritual seekers. Her message of radical love and acceptance empowers everyone. Bolz-Weber explores friendship and community; life purpose and activism; self-care; and leadership. She makes the deeply felt argument that honesty and human connection are key to creating and sustaining a community. The conference will encourage women to develop relationships and provide the tools, knowledge, and network to enable women to economically empower themselves, encourage them to live their best life, and impact their community in positive ways. In 2019, the Focus Women’s Conference hosted more than 540 attendees to connect and learn together in Mobile.
MOBILE, AL
Watertown Public Opinion

The Message: You are good enough just the way you are

I was browsing social media last week when I came across an old tweet by Lutheran pastor Nadia Bolz-Weber who wrote: “clergy and church workers, here’s our yearly reminder: Jesus will rise from the dead even if you forgot to print out the right hymns, even if the lilies arrive already wilted, even if the whole choir gets food poisoning. Nothing will keep the stone from rolling away. You are loved.” While this reminder is timely, as...
WATERTOWN, SD
the University of Delaware

Women's Caucus Lunch and Learn April 8

The UD Women's Caucus will hold another lunch and learn at noon, Friday, April 8. Titled "Avoiding Burnout and Building Resilience," the meeting will be a special talk with Jennie Maslow from Student Wellness and Health Promotion. All faculty and staff are invited to join in the discussion, held virtually...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
WBKO

“Lipstick is Power” for the 2022 Women’s Leadership Conference

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The fourth annual Women’s Leadership Conference took place at the National Corvette Museum. Women of all ages gathered to listen to motivational speakers and support one another. This year’s event featured the first-ever male speaker. Scott Harvey of Speaking of Harvey, INC. talked...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Andrei Tapalaga

The First Depiction of Jesus Found in Ancient Ruins

The plate, which is on display in the archaeology museum in Linares in Andalusia, is one of the earliest representations of ChristFORVM MMX/Facebook. Our perception of what certain biblical or historical characters look like is based simply on what has been written and passed down. However, just like religion, history can be very controversial as when hard evidence is missing, it all must come down to cultural beliefs. Almost 3 billion people worship Jesus Christ around the world, so as this is such an impactful character in the lives of many, we should know what he looks like.

Comments / 0

Community Policy