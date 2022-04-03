ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Multi-week Dayton neighborhood clean-up kicked off Saturday

By Allison Gens
 3 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Several groups in the community came together Saturday to clean up Dayton neighborhoods. It was the first weekend of clean-ups slated for April and May.

Volunteers spent two hours cleaning up the Wolf Creek neighborhood in West Dayton Saturday morning with Dayton Inpires.

University of Dayton business fraternity Alpha Kappa Psi worked together with Dayton Inspires for one of three clean-ups happening around the city Saturday.

“It’s a really neat experience for us just to be able to give back to the community that we’re a part of, and so we were all super willing to get up and even though it’s early, we’re all bright and cheery,” UD student Sofia Groover said.

Meanwhile, one of the other clean-ups was for Declare’s Living City Project, an initiative that started in 2019 where in one day 1,300 volunteers collected 125 tons of debris across 30 neighborhoods.

After the pandemic canceled clean-ups the last two years, organizers are trying to recreate that success over the span of two months.

“It was so much more than just the beautification and debris, the community, people coming together, even just being out in the neighborhoods in the spring, so we were so excited to bring that back again,” Declare Executive Director Caleb Ingram said.

“If you’re living in a neighborhood where litter is an issue, it affects not just the look of the neighborhood, but the overall attitude and satisfaction, and sense of pride in the community,” Ingram said.

The Living City Project is still looking for more volunteers to help and more neighborhoods that want to see their streets cleaned up. To learn more, click here .

