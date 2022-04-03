ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Fall River Police Recover Glock Pistol and Arrest Suspect

By Jim Phillips
 3 days ago
Fall River Police arrested an 18-year old male and took a .45-caliber Glock pistol off the street. The arrest was made Thursday evening at a convenience store in the city's Corky Row...

ABOUT

WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

