Garage fire spreads to Vancouver house, no one hurt

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fire ripped through a Vancouver home late Saturday afternoon after starting in a garage and spreading.

Just after 6 p.m. Vancouver firefighters rushed to the 800 block of W. 33rd Street to battle the garage fire. When they arrived they discovered the fire had already spread to the house.

The homeowner told fire crews everyone had gotten out safely. A total of 20 firefighters, including some from Clark County Fire District 6, were able to put the blaze out within 30 minutes.

No one was hurt. The cause of the fire is not yet known. No estimate of damage is yet available.

