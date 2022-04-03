ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedona, AZ

Several Cars Stuck On The Turner Turnpike During Active Shooter Situation

By Anjelicia Bruton
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jWfaD_0expkUeN00

Several cars were stuck on the Turner Turnpike during this active shooter situation. They said they weren’t sure why traffic stopped until they heard shots ring out.

Troopers, officers and deputies all responded to an active shooter situation with an armed robbery suspect from Sedona, Arizona.

“I guess the perpetrator's vehicle passes me on the shoulder doing 100. He blew by me. That scared the crap out of me,” Rodney Dixon said.

Troopers said the suspect shot out of his back window several times hitting a troopers windshield leaving bullets in his car.

“It can be very dangerous when you have someone who's shooting out from a moving vehicle and there's other cars on the roadways and we're very fortunate that no citizens were injured during the course of this pursuit,” Cpt. Valerie Littlejohn said.

“I just don't understand what a person like that thinks. Now we've been in a standoff forever. Like there's not going to be a good outcome,” Dixon said.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol advised folks close to the scene to move to a safer place.

“Many officers got those people out of vehicles and moved them out of their vehicles over hills and things like that,” Trooper Eric Foster said.

The turnpike was closed for hours and armored vehicles were also used to block cars from the standoff.

Troopers tell News 9 the suspect was shot and killed after he returned fire on law enforcement and there were no other injuries.

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Suspect Killed After Shootout With Law Enforcement

A violent chase-turned-shootout on an Oklahoma turnpike stopped traffic for miles and left a robbery suspect dead. Police said the suspect fired several rounds at officers along the Turner Turnpike Saturday afternoon, as their vehicles are riddled with bullets. The suspect was eventually shot to death. "We're very fortunate that...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
12 News

Local expert explains what to do in an active shooter situation

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Hundreds of innocent bystanders were in harm’s way when a shooting took place at Tanger Outlets Wednesday afternoon. Thanks to the quick thinking and, more importantly, the training of store managers, all of those shoppers and store employees walked away unharmed. Glen Stilson owns and...
GLENDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedona, AZ
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
State
Arizona State
Sedona, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
motor1.com

Watch this crazy Tesla Model 3 road rage attack and chase

While we've watched a whole host of interesting TeslaCam videos published by Wham Baam Teslacam, this one certainly works to stand out. As you'll see in the video, a Tesla Model 3 owner deals with about 20 minutes of crazy road rage, and reportedly, he couldn't get any help from the police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘Heroic’ neighbour died after being hit with dumb bell, coroner says

A “heroic” neighbour who sacrificed his own life to save a two-year-old boy died after being repeatedly hit with a dumb bell, a coroner has said.Thames Valley Police found the body of highways officer Richard Woodcock, 38, when they forced their way into a property at Denmead, in Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, after being called to an ongoing disturbance at about 9.40am on June 26.He had gone to the next door flat to help the boy, who was thought to be in danger, Milton Keynes Coroner’s Court heard.Kelvin Odichukumma Igweani, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Foster
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

4 Tulsans Arrested In Kansas, Accused Of Transporting 93 lbs Of Marijuana

Four Tulsans are in jail in Montgomery County, Kansas, after deputies found 93 pounds of marijuana in their cars during a traffic stop in Coffeyville late last week. Deputies say they made a traffic stop on three cars and found out they were all traveling together. A K-9 search uncovered 93 pounds of marijuana worth $93,000 across the 3 cars. Deputies arrested James Field, Paul Dumitrache, Gabriela Eastman of Tulsa, and Vania Cisneros.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
CBS Sacramento

Father Says Homeless Man Saved Daughter And Her Friends During Sacramento Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two days after the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento, a man says his daughter is alive today because a homeless man shielded her from the gunfire. Tom Orosco was picking up his daughter and her three friends downtown just after 2 a.m. Sunday when he heard the gunfire and chaos. “I was on the phone with them,” he said. “I heard the shots out the window and the shots on my phone.” Then, the phone died. “Immediately, I said, ‘I got to find them, I got to find them,”‘ Orosco said. He searched frantically as the horrific scene unfolded. What he didn’t...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Vehicles#Turner Turnpike#Active Shooter
The Independent

Parents arrested after eight-year-old dies weighing 38 pounds

The parents of an eight-year-old boy have been arrested after their son stopped breathing weighing just 38 pounds. Peoria, Illinois authorities have announced that Brandon Walker, 40, and Stephanie Jones, 35, have been charged with first-degree murder. Their bond has been set at $1m each and they could face life in prison. Peoria Police said in a 30 March statement that police were called to a home the day before and found Navin Jones, eight, “unresponsive and ... not breathing”. In a later update, the department said that “detectives were able to identify” Jones and Walker “as suspects in this...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Child dies after being found near Dover cliffs and rushed to hospital

A child has died after being found near the White Cliffs of Dover, police have said.Kent Police said the child - whose age and gender has not been disclosed - was rushed to a local hospital after authorities attended the scene on Monday.They were later pronounced dead. HM Coastguard said they led a response after a child was reported missing at Langdon Battery by the cliffs in Kent.Coastguard rescue teams, a search and rescue helicopter and a RNLI lifeboat were among the teams sent to the area. “The child was found and then airlifted by the helicopter and handed into...
ACCIDENTS
CBS DFW

Family wants answers after Dallas woman’s body left outside overnight

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Billy Green spent the night of New Year’s Eve sitting in the rain watching over his sister Murlene’s body. Murlene Green (credit: CBS 11 News) “I had to do what I had to do,” he explained. Murlene’s son, Damon, found her at home at 8 o’clock that evening. “I can’t tell if she’s breathing or not,” he told 911. “No, she’s not. Oh my God.” Paramedics with Dallas Fire Rescue tried to resuscitate her, but couldn’t. Dallas police investigated, but found no sign of foul play. When they all left, a neighbor’s pictures show Murlene’s body was left behind, lying on...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NBC News

Florida man charged with killing wife at community pool

Miami police say the man arrested for fatally shooting his wife while their daughter was taking swim lessons at a community center pool, also allegedly stabbed her the day prior. The suspect is also a person of interest in the disappearance of his former girlfriend. April 6, 2022.
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Ex-boyfriend of missing Cassie Carli sent chilling texts to her father before she was found in shallow grave

The ex-boyfriend of missing Florida mother Cassie Carli sent chilling text messages to her father before she was found buried in a “shallow grave” in Alabama, it has been revealed.Ms Carli, 37, went missing on 27 March after meeting her former boyfriend Marcus Spanevelo for a visitation with their four-year-old daughter Saylor near Navarre Beach in Florida.A major search operation lasting almost a week ended on Sunday with the police finding her body in a barn in Alabama, with identification confirmed through a distinctive tattoo, the Santa Rosa County sheriff’s office announced at a news conference.Mr Spanevelo, who has ties...
PUBLIC SAFETY
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
821K+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy