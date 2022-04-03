Komets home win streak snapped in loss to Kalamazoo
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets saw their 8-game home win streak snapped after a 4-2 loss to Kalamazoo on Saturday.
Kalamazoo scored within the opening seconds on a Justin Murray goal. Fort Wayne responded with a Zach Pochiro strike later in the period.
The Wings then retook the lead in the second period on a goal from Tanner Sorenson, adding a third goal from Matheson Iacopelli in the third period.
Fort Wayne attempted to rally with a late power play from Matt Alvaro, but ultimately came up short.
This is Fort Wayne’s first home loss since Feb. 18, a 6-3 loss to Toledo. It’s also the first time the Komets have lost back-to-back games since Feb. 25 and 26, with both losses coming to Iowa.
Fort Wayne heads back on the road to face the Wheeling Nailers on Sunday at 4:10 p.m.
