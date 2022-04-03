Woman Hit By Car In Stoneham Parking Lot, Taken To Hospital With Serious Injuries
STONEHAM (CBS) — A woman was seriously hurt in Stoneham Saturday night when she was hit by a car in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Hill Street.
Police say the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating.
There is no word yet on possible charges.
The Massachusetts State Police Reconstruction Team was working on the scene after the crash.
The woman was taken to a Boston hospital for her injuries.
