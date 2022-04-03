ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Many Artists With Bay Area Ties Up for a Grammy Award

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — From delicate a cappella harmony to down-home gritty blues: Bay Area Grammy nominees are in the house.

The Bay Area will be well represented at the Grammy awards. This year there are 21 nominees from the San Francisco chapter representing a wide range of genres.

While some of the artists belong in other chapters across the country, they maintain Bay Area ties.

H.E.R. from Vallejo has eight nominations, including “Album of the Year” and “Song of the Year.”

“I couldn’t believe it. This is crazy!” H.E.R said.

In an interview with CBS, she gave a shout-out to her fellow female nominees.

“Really, really dope to see just the women killing it,” she said.

Rapper Saweetie was born in Santa Clara. She is up for “Best New Artist” and “Best Rap Song”.

“Mr. San Francisco” Tony Bennett is up for a handful of the awards along with Lady Gaga, for their collaborative jazz album.

Another San Franciscan, Jake Heggie, is up for “Best Classical Solo Vocal Album” for a recording made with opera star Jamie Barton. He showed off a bright, shiny medal during his zoom interview.

“This is from the recording academy and it’s my Grammy nominee medal!”

The Grammy Awards show, which was postponed due to a surge in COVID, was then rescheduled to April 3 in Las Vegas. Unfortunately, Heggie and Barton were already scheduled to play their nominated work at UC Berkeley’s Hertz Hall.

“Our category will be announced while we’re performing. We’ll have it on backstage! And we’ll have a bottle of champagne ready to toast whoever wins,” Heggie said.

Also nominated: the San Francisco Symphony for “Best Orchestral Performance.”

The nominated work is Nico Muhly’s “Throughline.”

Because of the pandemic, the recording features individual recordings later assembled through an intricate editing process.

Only a few in the orchestra could be on stage at any time.

Wind instruments were recorded individually as were soloists from around the world.

“I knew that the general brief was to show off the musicians at the symphony but to incorporate the collaborative partners and everything was going to be distanced,” said composer and arranger Muhly.

The symphony has another nomination: music director laureate Michael Tilson Thomas and engineer Jack Vad are up for “Best Classical Compendium.”

But how about a different kind of classic: Bay Area blues legends Charlie Musselwhite and Elvin Bishop are up for “Best Traditional Blues Album” for “100 Year of Blues,” which was recorded in Bishop’s garage.

“It’s really easy to work with Elvin because we kind of think alike when it comes to music, especially the blues,” Musselwhite said.

“Charlie’s got a very strong identity; an idea of his own identity and that makes it easier to deal with because you know what you’re going to get. It’s going to be good and all you got to do is roll with the flow,” Bishop added.

One Bay Area nominee is up for album that is part of a healing journey.

The Peninsula’s Laura Sullivan is nominated for “Best New Age Album” for her recording “Pieces of Forever.”

The pianist wrote it during the pandemic after she lost her father to Alzheimer’s Disease.

KPIX asked her about one song called “When We Were Happy.”

“When we were happy, you know, it’s about those memories. I think all of us collect these memories throughout our lifetime that are so precious they are pieces of forever that you carry forward with us,” Sullivan explained.

Among the local nominees, there’s a super-cool twist: a string quartet nominated for best jazz instrumental.

“This is a big deal because I always feel like we’re more of a jazz group in our hearts,” said musician David Balakrishnan.

Balakrishnan is founder of the Bay Area’s Turtle Island Quartet. They’re nominated for a recording done with jazz great Terence Blanchard “Oh, it’s so completely connected to the art of Wayne Shorter, the tremendous sax legend. Terence said one of Wayne’s definitions of jazz, he says jazz means ‘I dare you’ and this record has this quality because it has some unusual combinations of sound,” Balakrishnan said.

Finally, there are multiple nominations between two legendary engineers: Skywalker Sound’s Leslie Ann Jones and Michael Romanowski of Coast Mastering.

They’re up for “Best Immersive Audio Album” and “Best Engineered Album, Classical.”

“If I win, I’m going to jump for joy,” said Romanowski.

The immersive album involved the U.S. Army Field Band, 60-plus soldiers crowded into Skywalker Sound’s massive sound stage.

“I have to say these musicians are just fantastic. They would be playing for any orchestra anywhere in country but they chose to play in the Army,” Jones said.

Their second shared nomination involved recording the all-male a cappella ensemble known as Chanticleer. It was a joy.

These three engineers have recorded and mastered countless albums.

“I work with such excellent composers and singers and instrumentalists, I’m always a bit in awe,” Jones exclaimed.

Among the other nominees with Bay Area ties: Will Chason and Scott McDowell for their engineering talents on Kanye West’s “Donda.” They’re up for “Album of the Year.”

Ledisi, who was raised in Oakland has one nomination for “Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.”

The Deftones from Sacramento have two nominations: for “Best Rock Performance” and “Best Metal Performance.”

Will Ackerman, who was raised in Palo Alto, is also up for “Best New Age Album.”

Sergio Assad has two nominations for “Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble” and “Best Contemporary Classical/Composition.”

And Marin County’s Great Bonnie Raitt will receive a “Lifetime Achievement Award.”

Bay Area Artists Nominated For Grammy From Last Year In Category Paused By Pandemic

by Betty Yu and Molly McCrea SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — The countdown is on for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. Amid the glitz, neon lights, and rock ‘n roll glamour in Las Vegas, a little mystery will finally be solved. The world will finally get to find out who won one of last year’s Grammy Awards. The category “Best Immersive Audio Album” got pulled from last year’s ceremonies. “The reason we didn’t have it last year, it was put on pause,” explained mastering engineer Michael Romanowski of Coast Mastering. The Academy put this category on pause last year because of the pandemic. The delay...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Ash Jurberg

The youngest billionaire in San Francisco

There are a lot of articles written about billionaire entrepreneurs. Many of them take decades to make their fortunes and land on the Forbes Rich List. But now more than ever, there are opportunities for innovators to become successful at an early age. Many of them are drawn to San Fransisco and the surrounding areas in the hope of striking it rich. But unfortunately, very few of them make it.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
E! News

Step Inside Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's $57.5 Million L.A. Home

"Moves Like Jagger" singer Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo are, well, moving. But you can still peek inside their soon-to-be former Los Angeles home. The couple, parents of two daughters, last week listed their Pacific Palisades estate for $57.5 million, property records show. Three structures make up the 3-acre property, which the couple bought from Ben Affleck and ex-wife Jennifer Garner in 2018 for almost $32 million and later remodeled.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRON4 News

This is the safest city in the Bay Area: report

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Eleven Bay Area cities made SafeWise’s list of the 50 safest cities in California for 2022, including the No. 1 spot, which went to Danville. SafeWise’s list was based on “the latest violent and property crime data from the FBI.” The top three safest cities — Danville, Rancho Santa Margarita, and […]
DANVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Grammy Awards#Grammy Nominations#Kpix#San Franciscan#Covid#Uc Berkeley
Travel Bugs World

Three California beaches ranked in the Top 25 beaches in the U.S. Visit now before the summer crowds

The results are in. Three California beaches ranked in the Top 25 beaches in the U.S. These much-loved beaches are loved by both locals and travelers alike. These beaches are all within 4 hours travel time from Los Angeles. Keep reading to find out which are the top 3 beaches in California, as ranked in the 2022 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice awards.
LOS ANGELES, CA
