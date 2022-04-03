ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

Nevada law officers citing distracted drivers

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16VZhL_0expk41y00

From April 1 - 11, Nevada’s law enforcement agencies throughout the state will be Joining Forces and citing distracted drivers. As part of efforts to increase traffic safety and reduce driving under the influence, law enforcement is participating in a statewide Joining Forces campaign.

According to press release, the Henderson Police Department received $237,300 in federal funding for the enhanced enforcement initiatives through the Nevada Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety the 2022 Joining Forces program. The grant provides funding for enhanced enforcement and education to reduce deaths and injuries on Nevada roadways. Enforcement events during the year focus on pedestrian safety, seat belt use, speeding, distracted driving, and impaired driving.

The press release continues saying Nevada law clearly states that any use of a handheld electronic device: cell phone, mp3 player, GPS device, and more while driving is illegal. Nevada’s ban on handheld devices while driving went into effect January 1, 2012 and law enforcement continues to spot and cite offenders every day.

The Governor’s Highway Safety Association provides the following tips to help limit driving distractions and increase safety:

  • Turn it off: Turn your phone off or switch to silent mode before you get in the car.
  • Spread the word: Set up a special message to tell callers that you are driving, and you’ll get back to them as soon as possible. If you need to make a call, find a legal and safe place to pull over and park first.
  • Use your passengers: Ask a passenger to make the call for you.
  • Prepare: Review maps and directions before you start to drive. If you need help when you are on the road, pull over to a safe location to review the directions again.
  • Focus on the task at hand: Refrain from smoking, eating, drinking, reading and any other activity that takes your mind and eyes off the road.

The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol urges people to be a safe, distraction-free driver. Taking your eyes off the road for even one second can change yours or someone's life forever.

Comments / 12

sevenohtwo
3d ago

oops!!!! in my defense I was looking up an address but didn't notice a cop pull up next to me, then I hear "Who are you texting? put the phone away!!!!" anyway he was cool about it and I am never on the dam phone while the car is moving....I see people in bumper to bumper traffic looking down at their phone, or going way below the speed limit holding up a line of cars because they are busy looking down that's so annoying

Reply
3
Brick
3d ago

If it takes 3 seconds for you to move when the light turns green that should be an automatic DD ticket

Reply
5
sevenohtwo
3d ago

turn the phone off? what about those of us that use the phone as a part of your work? makes no sense

Reply(1)
3
