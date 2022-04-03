Nevada law officers citing distracted drivers

From April 1 - 11, Nevada’s law enforcement agencies throughout the state will be Joining Forces and citing distracted drivers. As part of efforts to increase traffic safety and reduce driving under the influence, law enforcement is participating in a statewide Joining Forces campaign.

According to press release, the Henderson Police Department received $237,300 in federal funding for the enhanced enforcement initiatives through the Nevada Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety the 2022 Joining Forces program. The grant provides funding for enhanced enforcement and education to reduce deaths and injuries on Nevada roadways. Enforcement events during the year focus on pedestrian safety, seat belt use, speeding, distracted driving, and impaired driving.

The press release continues saying Nevada law clearly states that any use of a handheld electronic device: cell phone, mp3 player, GPS device, and more while driving is illegal. Nevada’s ban on handheld devices while driving went into effect January 1, 2012 and law enforcement continues to spot and cite offenders every day.

The Governor’s Highway Safety Association provides the following tips to help limit driving distractions and increase safety:

Turn it off: Turn your phone off or switch to silent mode before you get in the car.

Spread the word: Set up a special message to tell callers that you are driving, and you’ll get back to them as soon as possible. If you need to make a call, find a legal and safe place to pull over and park first.

Use your passengers: Ask a passenger to make the call for you.

Prepare: Review maps and directions before you start to drive. If you need help when you are on the road, pull over to a safe location to review the directions again.

Focus on the task at hand: Refrain from smoking, eating, drinking, reading and any other activity that takes your mind and eyes off the road.

The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol urges people to be a safe, distraction-free driver. Taking your eyes off the road for even one second can change yours or someone's life forever.