Tiger Woods could very well be playing at The Masters this week as speculation has ramped up about his status for the tournament following his appearance at Augusta National. Woods has only played in one competitive event since suffering devastating injuries to his leg in a Los Angeles car crash in February 2021. He would recover well enough to play at the PNC Championship in December but said the biggest obstacle he faced was whether he can walk an entire course.

GOLF ・ 21 HOURS AGO