WATAUGA – The 42nd annual Blowing Rock Trout Derby will take place on April 2 with headquarters at the Blocking Rock Clubhouse. The derby begins at sunrise and ends at 4 p.m. All trout caught in any Watauga County public body of water brought to the derby headquarters prior to 4 p.m. will be eligible for the competition. Mayview Lake at Broyhill Park is restricted to fishing by children 11 and under and persons with disabilities.

BLOWING ROCK, NC ・ 18 DAYS AGO