Police shooting in Harvard leaves man critically injured

HARVARD, Ill. — A man is in critical condition after being shot by a McHenry County Sheriff’s deputy during an armed confrontation in Harvard Friday night, officials said.

Police said deputies from the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office arrived at a residence in the 19900 block of Streit Road for a well-being check at approximately 8 p.m. on Friday.

Upon the deputies’ arrival, a man exited the residence with a firearm. Police said an “armed confrontation” occurred at this time, with deputies firing shots at the man and striking him.

No deputies were injured in the incident and police did not say if the man fired shots toward responding officers.

The man was transported to Mercy Harvard Hospital where he was later airlifted to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford where he is in critical condition.

The incident is under investigation by the McHenry County Major Investigation Assistance Team.

