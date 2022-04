TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One Topeka family were able to celebrate their new home Thursday night. Topeka habitat for humanity dedicated a home to their January family. Aleka signed her zero-interest mortgage and got the keys to her new place, and her family is ready to move in. The South Topeka home is the 112th newly-constructed house provided through the nonprofit.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 5 DAYS AGO