Middlesex, NJ

Baseball: Middlesex’s Young tosses no-hitter

By Andrew Borders
 3 days ago
Middlesex senior Stephen Young threw a no-hitter on Saturday in a 12-0 win over Iselin Kennedy in Iselin. Middlesex broke open late...

Absegami over Oakcrest - Baseball recap

Vraj Sheth singled twice and drove in three runs to lead Absegami to a victory at home over Absegami, 9-4. John Leonetti and Aiden Zeck each hit a single and drove in two runs apiece while Andrew Baldino singled and drove in a run for Absegami (2-0), which held a 6-0 lead after three innings.
BASEBALL
Cedar Creek over Holy Spirit - Baseball recap

Nate Kennedy allowed just two run (one earned) on just four hits and two walks with nine strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings as Cedar Creek beat Holy Spirit, 4-2, in Egg Harbor. John McColl went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI, and Kennedy singled three times and scored twice to lead the Pirates (1-1) offensively, who tallied 13 hits on the day.
BASEBALL
Indian Hills defeats Hackensack - Softball recap

Alayna Hoffman led the way for Indian Hills with three home runs and six RBI as Indian Hills defeated Hackensack 15-0 in Oakland. Indian Hills (3-1) held a 13-0 lead over Hackensack (0-3) after putting up 11 runs in the second inning. Kathleen DiFalco also hit a three-run home run...
HACKENSACK, NJ
Yankees top prospect Anthony Volpe learns new assignment

TAMPA — It’s about a half-hour drive from Watchung to Somerset. And it’s a drive that Yankees top shortstop prospect Anthony Volpe can’t wait to start making regularly. The Yankees unveiled most of their minor-league rosters for the 2022 season Monday. It wasn’t a surprise that...
MLB
Seton Hall’s Grant Billmeier joins Kevin Willard’s Maryland staff, officially out of running for Saint Peter’s job

Grant Billmeier is officially joining Kevin Willard’s staff at Maryland and is out of the mix to be the new head coach at Saint Peter’s after interviewing for the job. Billmeier, a 2007 Seton Hall graduate, had been on Willard’s staff at Seton Hall for 10 of the last 11 seasons and was promoted to associate head coach in 2021.
MARYLAND STATE
Rutgers commitment fulfills promise for Elizabeth sprinter’s late inspiration

Greg McQueen kept his Rutgers hat in a bag and his Scarlet Knights shirt hidden underneath a track jacket. He couldn’t hide that and wouldn’t hide that. As McQueen, an All-American sprinter and senior from Elizabeth High, sat on the stage ready to announce his college decision, his biggest supporter already spoiled the surprise. Captured in an enlarged wooden frame, a picture of McQueen’s grandmother smiled back at the crowd filling the seats below.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Audubon over Sterling - Baseball recap

John Perozzi struck out 11 and gave up five hits over five innings of relief to pick up a win and lead Audubon in a 4-3 win over Sterlin in Somerdale. Audubon (1-0) scored a go-ahead run in the top of the seventh. Isaiah Pickney recorded two hits and an...
AUDUBON, NJ
Boys lacrosse: No. 7 Delbarton overpowers No. 18 Bernards

Senior David Link notched four goals to help pace Delbarton, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 10-3 win over No. 18 Bernards. Senior Ryan Johnson and sophomore Lukee Carrillo tallied two goals apiece for Delbarton (2-1). Juniors Gray Doyle and Spencer Shea each chipped in with a goal.
SPORTS
Softball: Jefferson over Newton

Seven runs in the sixth inning tipped Tuesday’s game Jefferson’s way in a 13-7 win over Newton in Jefferson. Newton scored first with two runs in the opening half-inning before Jefferson had four in the bottom half to lead 4-2 after one. Newton scored a run in the third to pull within 4-3, and after five combined runs in the fourth to stand tied at 6-6 headed to the sixth.
NEWTON, NJ
Randolph over Sparta - Girls lacrosse recap

Alexis Rodell scored five goals and one assist to lead Randolph in a 17-13 win over Sparta, in Sparta. Randolph (3-1) led 11-5 at the half. Taylor Santoro added on three goals and three assists to the win, while Catriona Lucus finished with three goals and one assist. Katrina Lachanski,...
RANDOLPH, NJ
Eastern defeats Washington Township in extra innings - Softball recap

Alexis Rosano went 3-3 with one RBI and scored two runs to help her team defeat Washington Township 6-5 in extra innings in Sewell. Eastern fell behind 3-1 before scoring four runs in the top of the fifth inning to take a two-run lead. However, Washington Township answered right back as it scored two runs in the bottom of the inning to tie the game at five. Eastern went on to scratch across a run in the top of the eighth to take a 6-5 lead and come away with the victory.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
