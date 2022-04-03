Baseball: Middlesex’s Young tosses no-hitter

Seven runs in the sixth inning tipped Tuesday’s game Jefferson’s way in a 13-7 win over Newton in Jefferson. Newton scored first with two runs in the opening half-inning before Jefferson had four in the bottom half to lead 4-2 after one. Newton scored a run in the third to pull within 4-3, and after five combined runs in the fourth to stand tied at 6-6 headed to the sixth.

NEWTON, NJ ・ 4 HOURS AGO