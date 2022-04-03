ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs man says he was possessed by demon, killed his mother

By Ashley Eberhardt
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs man claims he killed his mother because he was possessed by a demon, according to documents released Thursday by the 4th Judicial District.

Yeurashka Graham was arrested Monday for the murder of his mother, 74-year-old Theresa Graham. Her body was found under a tarp on a property on West Cheyenne Road in May of 2021 after fire officials had been called to the residence on reports of a structure on fire.

The arrest affidavit reveals more details on the incidents immediately following the discovery of Theresa Graham’s body.

The same night the body was discovered, The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received a report of a head-on collision on the north side of Colorado Springs. Multiple more calls to 911 from residents along Foothills Farm Way reported a pickup truck being driven by Yeurashka Graham intentionally hitting other cars and chasing the other driver involved in the initial collision.

Police: Person in suspicious death suffered major trauma

According to documents, Yeurashka Graham left the area of Foothills Farm Way and was later found on Sword Dancer Drive, where he appeared to have a metal pole and was damaging cars in the area. When officers arrived, Graham seemed to be agitated and was yelling about God and Jesus before throwing the metal pole at a CSPD Patrol Sergeant, then charging and threatening to kill the officer.

After several failed uses of a taser and a violent struggle with officers, Graham was taken into custody under suspicion of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

During a follow-up investigation, detectives located video and photos of the suspect’s actions along Foothills Farm Way, in which Yeurashka Graham could be seen waving a crucifix at people while yelling “Yahweh,” challenging bystanders to fight him, and telling them to kill themselves.

Graham later confessed to murdering his mother, telling a deputy working floor security at the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center,

“I killed my mother. I did it on I think Mother’s Day, but it wasn’t me. I was possessed by demons. Drugs made me do it. Drugs put the demons in me.”

Yeurashka Graham has been charged with first-degree murder and tampering with a deceased human body.

You can read the entire arrest affidavit below.

