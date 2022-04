If this week is starting out a little quiet, that just means you have more time to prepare for all the big premieres coming a few days from now. On Thursday, one of the biggest video games of all time is finally getting adapted with Paramount+'s Halo, and Atlanta returns for its long-awaited third season in all of its surreal glory. On Friday, dear reader, Bridgerton is back for Season 2, Apple TV+'s sweeping Pachinko premieres, and Disney+ is releasing the Olivia Rodrigo documentary driving home 2 u. Oh, and the Oscars are on Sunday. Phew, that's so much stuff. Maybe just take a nap today!

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO