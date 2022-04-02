ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
THIS WEEK IN ST. JOHNS COUNTY HISTORY: Florida development chief Sadowski dies in plane crash

 3 days ago
Florida Department of Community Affairs Secretary William Sadowski and a state pilot were killed April 9, 1992, when their plane crashed into a fog-shrouded forest in St. Augustine.

Sadowski, 48, a former state legislator from Miami and South Florida Water Management District board chairman, was regarded as one of the state’s brightest and most dedicated public officials.

“If there was an epitome of a public servant, it would be Bill Sadowski,” said Gov. Lawton Chiles, who persuaded Sadowski in 1991 to leave a successful career in a Miami law firm to become head of an agency that administers state growth management laws.

Veteran pilot Billy Martin, 50, was ferrying Sadowski to a chamber of commerce breakfast at which he was the guest speaker when the plane crashed near the St. Augustine airport.

Martin, a pilot with the state for 28 years, indicated no trouble when he radioed the airport at 7:05 a.m., but investigators speculated he may have misjudged the runway as he approached the fog.

Initial reports from the Federal Aviation Administration and the bureau of state aircraft indicated that the plane was about 500 feet too low for the runway approach when its left wing clipped a tall pine tree. The plane then ripped through about 150 yards of forest before landing upside down and catching fire 1 ½ miles short of the runway.

“This guy was a damn good pilot who’s been coming in here for years,” said Jim Moser, general aviation manager of the St. Augustine airport. “There was not a reason for that plane to be at this altitude.”

Sadowski was reluctant to take the job when he was appointed head of the agency that regulates Florida’s new development, coordinates emergency management and develops housing programs. He made no secret of the fact that he did not want to disrupt his family.

Sadowski served in the Legislature from 1976 to 1982 and was regarded as one of the House’s most liberal and respected members. He opposed the death penalty, argued for gun control, worked for workers compensation reform and helped make landmark changes in the state’s water-regulation laws.

#Plane Crash#Florida Water#Legislature#Traffic Accident
