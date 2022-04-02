ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lightning fall to Montreal in shootout

By Mari Faiello
 3 days ago
The Lightning's Steven Stamkos scores past Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen during the first period Saturday. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

TAMPA — Just like their interim coach Martin St. Louis, the Montreal Canadiens refused to give up on the ice.

So it was fitting Saturday night that the Canadiens — playing their first game at Amalie Arena since St. Louis, the former Lightning star, took over — twice fought back from a two-goal deficit and defeated Tampa Bay 5-4 in a shootout.

The Lightning’s Steven Stamkos opened the scoring for the second consecutive game, sending the puck past Montreal goaltender Jake Allen (36 saves) for a 1-0 lead 8:47 into the first period. It was his fifth goal in six games, including the past three.

Fellow forward Anthony Cirelli added insurance with a breakaway on the penalty kill, scoring Tampa Bay’s second goal, this time shorthanded. Montreal challenged the score for goaltender interference, but officials confirmed the call.

Forward Cole Caufield opened the scoring for the Canadiens about halfway through the second period, slipping the puck past goaltender Brian Elliott (27 saves) on a 2-on-2 rush to cut the deficit to 2-1.

The momentum, however, didn’t last long as Nikita Kucherov netted the Lightning’s first power-play goal of the game, extending the lead to 3-1 at the 11:34 mark. It was Kucherov’s second goal in 16 games and one of three points he logged against the Canadiens.

And while the Lightning’s lead looked comfortable on the scoresheet, Montreal answered back quickly with a pair of goals from Corey Schueneman — who shot through traffic at the point — and Josh Anderson — who scored on a breakaway — to tie it at 3.

A late second-period power play gave the Lightning the chance they needed to regain the lead as Brayden Point netted his first score of the game.

Montreal’s Jesse Ylonen tied it at 4 with 17:42 left in regulation on the rush, exposing another broken play. It was the only goal of the period.

After a scoreless overtime, the Canadiens won it with Nick Suzuki scoring the deciding goal in the shootout. It was the Lightning’s first shootout since a Jan. 29 loss to the Golden Knights.

