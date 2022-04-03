ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Very Important Pet: Thumper the very friendly bunny

By Richard Atkin
webcenterfairbanks.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Easter has come early this year as this delightful fluffball hops into the limelight. Thumper is a friendly bunny who is looking for a new forever home. Here’s what Britley Calkins, an animal handler with Fairbanks North Star Borough Animal Shelter, had to say:....

