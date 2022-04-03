Saturday market in full swing

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The old Red Lion Hotel on the Columbia River along the waterfront in Vancouver is coming down. It’s part of a project by the Port of Vancouver to add more commercial space, retail shops and restaurants to the acreage they own there. The City of Vancouver has been in a major waterfront redevelopment mode since before the pandemic.
A large home under construction between Heber City and Midway has sparked the curiosity of the local public since building progress stalled in recent years. Now, it’s up for sale by a new owner. Two large unfinished buildings sit off State Route 113, near the Provo River. One is...
Whale watching sites are open along the Oregon coast to give people a great view of the spring whale migration. The Oregon State Parks Department says the first “surge” of whales swims around the end of March, and they continue to head north all the way until June.
Several new buildings are under construction on the west end, and we found out some details about what's going to be coming soon to the Magic City. Several sources who work near a new building being constructed off Grand Avenue between 38th Street West and Autumn Springs Drive say there's a new restaurant called Cork and Barrel opening in that location.
SPOKANE, Wash.– Casper Fry in Spokane is closing its doors. The southern-inspired restaurant’s owners said on Facebook they were selling so they could “attain a little better quality of life for ourselves.”. The Facebook post thanked everyone for the support and love they’ve shown the restaurant over...
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -The Madison County Fair and Rodeo made its return to Madisonville Wednesday. The annual tradition includes a 10-day county fair and a two-day rodeo. The opening ceremonies and fair dedication kicks off Wednesday night with a family and consumer science and art auction. MCFA Rodeo action will...
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Harlem Restaurant Week has returned, with more than 60 bars and restaurants participating this year. Deals include “best Harlem eats” for $10, lunch specials for $25, and dinner specials for $35. Other discounts and promotions are available at neighborhood venues such as the Apollo Theater, Kente Royal Gallery, and Harlem Yoga […]
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A two-time year event has kicked off and brings out many from all over. StateMint Style is Knoxville’s largest pop-up consignment shop and happens every Fall and Spring. From now until Sunday, March 27th, many will be able to shop apparel, accessories, shoes, handbags,...
