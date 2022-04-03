ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saturday market in full swing

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThousands seen at Eugene Saturday Market's opening day. For the last...

www.kezi.com

KXL

Former Red Lion Hotel On Columbia River Being Demolished

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The old Red Lion Hotel on the Columbia River along the waterfront in Vancouver is coming down. It’s part of a project by the Port of Vancouver to add more commercial space, retail shops and restaurants to the acreage they own there. The City of Vancouver has been in a major waterfront redevelopment mode since before the pandemic.
VANCOUVER, WA
KPCW

Stalled home under construction near Midway up for sale

A large home under construction between Heber City and Midway has sparked the curiosity of the local public since building progress stalled in recent years. Now, it’s up for sale by a new owner. Two large unfinished buildings sit off State Route 113, near the Provo River. One is...
MIDWAY, UT
kpic

Whale watching season in full swing on the Oregon coast

Whale watching sites are open along the Oregon coast to give people a great view of the spring whale migration. The Oregon State Parks Department says the first “surge” of whales swims around the end of March, and they continue to head north all the way until June.
DEPOE BAY, OR
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane’s Casper Fry closing this month

SPOKANE, Wash.– Casper Fry in Spokane is closing its doors. The southern-inspired restaurant’s owners said on Facebook they were selling so they could “attain a little better quality of life for ourselves.”. The Facebook post thanked everyone for the support and love they’ve shown the restaurant over...
SPOKANE, WA
PIX11

Harlem Restaurant Week in full swing with $10, $25, $35 meals, plus ‘dine and play pairings’

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Harlem Restaurant Week has returned, with more than 60 bars and restaurants participating this year.  Deals include “best Harlem eats” for $10, lunch specials for $25, and dinner specials for $35. Other discounts and promotions are available at neighborhood venues such as the Apollo Theater, Kente Royal Gallery, and Harlem Yoga […]
MANHATTAN, NY
WATE

Statemint Style Spring Sale is in full swing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A two-time year event has kicked off and brings out many from all over. StateMint Style is Knoxville’s largest pop-up consignment shop and happens every Fall and Spring. From now until Sunday, March 27th, many will be able to shop apparel, accessories, shoes, handbags,...
KNOXVILLE, TN

