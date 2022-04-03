NJ communities hold various events in recognition of Autism Awareness Day

April 2 is World Autism Awareness Day and residents around the state on Saturday participated in various programs in recognition of the day.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, New Jersey has the highest rate of Autism cases, with 1 in 35 children having been identified as being on the spectrum in 2021.

In Newark, the city hosted its inaugural Autism Awareness Family Fun and Resource Day. It was a day not just for families who have loved ones diagnosed with autism, but also those who are close to those families. It was also about informing and educating those around the families about autism.

In Edison and in Bloomfield, the police departments outfitted their marked police cruisers with autism decals. In addition, the Edison Police Department will relaunch its Safe and Sound program, which benefits residents who have from autism.

In Paterson, there was a flag raising of the Autism Awareness flag outside city hall

"Light It Up Blue" is a global initiative to help to raise awareness and in Nutley, residents were given blue lightbulbs to display in and around their homes and businesses.

The Passaic County Sheriff's office included high school students in its efforts by creating a contest where they had to recreate the Sheriff's patch to include autism awareness. The patches will be sold, with proceeds going to the Autism Society of New Jersey.

Events that recognize Autism Awareness Month will continue throughout the month of April.