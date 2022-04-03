ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Effort advances to save Montana's territorial Capitol

By PHIL DRAKE Independent Record
Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 3 days ago

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — It may not have felt like it, but there are some folks who will swear that March 21, 2022 was a very historic day for Montana.

The State Land Board took action that day to support efforts to restore Stonewall Hall in Virginia City, a crumbling structure that advocates of the plan say is the most important building in Montana's history.

The board voted 5-0 to accept the donation of the building at 300 Wallace St. that served as the territorial Capitol building from 1865-1875, the Independent Record reported.

The backyard of the building is believed to be an area where lawmakers may have settled disputes with their fists.

Justin Gatewood, Virginia City's mayor, told the land board members their approval would make it a monumental day for the history books.

"It is not hyperbole to say the transfer of Stonewall Hall from private hands into public hands and the subsequent restoration would mark the most important and significant preservation project in Virginia City's -- and arguably Montana's -- history," he said.

Elijah Allen, executive director of the Montana Heritage Commission, said the building was being donated to the state by the Neal C. LaFever Trust and contingent upon the heritage commission having full ownership.

He said the commission intends to make the building an interpretive center and convention center for social gatherings, weddings and family reunions.

According to a 1989 Montana Historical and Architectural Survey Form, the hall was built in 1864 and is two stories. It is made of rubble stone and has a brick facade that faces Wallace Street. The original front of the building was stone and had three semi-circular headed arches with key stones over three pairs of French doors on the first floor.

"It is unfortunate that the original stone front was removed," the survey states.

"The rest of the building, however, retains its historic character," the survey states. "This structure served as the first Territorial Capital. It is a significant part of the National Landmark."

It notes that Gem Saloon, operated by Hynson and Harper, was on the site in 1862. Excavation for a new stone building started in 1864. The building also served as the Stonewall House Saloon, the Virginia City Lyceum, where young men could read magazines and "enjoy the use of a small library" for $5 a month. It also served as a dry goods, grocery and liquor store. When Virginia City became the Territorial Capital in 1865, the second floor of the hall was chosen as a meeting place for the Legislature and the "Council and the House met here at various times."

It also served as a clothing store as well, first known as Greenhodd, Bohm and Co.

However, time has not been kind.

"The building needs renovation," the report states, citing cracks in walls, water damage and an "unevenness" on the second floor.

Allen said studies have found that Virginia City, which he said was the No. 1 state-owned tourist destination, has nearly 1 million tourists a year and has a $75 million economic footprint. It also helps support 1,200 jobs.

He also said the proposal would not be of any cost to Montana taxpayers. However, there are fundraising efforts underway and the commission has raised nearly $500,000. He said $350,000 was needed to stabilize the building and $900,000 was needed to make it operational for the public.

The fundraising efforts are being done through the Montana Heritage Commission and its nonprofit, the Montana History Foundation. The commission voted March 4 to acquire Stonewall.

Gov. Greg Gianforte thanked the parties involved for their efforts.

"This donation is incredibly generous," he said, adding the building is not in the best shape now.

"It's about one stiff breeze from being a pile of bricks," Gianforte said. "So we need to get after it and hopefully get this money raised and get it fixed up this summer, or as soon as possible."

"It's incredible that the Montana Legislature met there for 10 years," Gianforte said, adding he was moved by the photograph of the Legislature meeting in that hall.

"There were some wily characters back then," Gianforte said. "The only difference is there's less facial hair today."

Alison LaFever, a representative of the trust that owned the building, reiterated her family's intent to donate the building and support the restoration project. She said they acquired the building in 2010 and it was in an advanced state of disrepair then.

They tried to do shoring and stabilization "but it became clear we were in over our heads."

LaFever said they began looking for other solutions to restore the building, but found as private owners there was limited grant funding available.

They wanted to find a solution to benefit the community and save the building. They approached the heritage commission in 2017.

"I am very happy to be standing here today finally getting to a solution that most importantly is the best thing for the building," LaFever said.

Allen said Gianforte became aware of the building several months ago and threw his support behind it with the salvo that no tax dollars be used. He said Gianforte was confident funds could be raised elsewhere.

"It was mostly him calling people to donate," Allen said, adding there was $660,000 in private donations raised in the past month.

The Gianforte Family Foundation, a charitable nonprofit started by the governor and his family in 2004, did commit to $100,000, Allen said.

Renovation costs are estimated to be $1 million and Allen said they hope to have the money raised by June.

Allen said there was some support for the governor's comments about the territorial Legislature having wily characters.

He said they did an archaeological dig behind the building, and a couple things struck them as odd: They found pairs of cleated shoes and people's teeth.

Allen said they thought that was weird and took the teeth to a dentist, who told them the teeth had been knocked out.

Allen said apparently the lawmakers would settle political battles by strapping on cleated shoes and stepping behind the building for a bare-knuckled fight.

Chere Jiusto of Preserve Montana -- a nonprofit which works to save Montana's historic places, traditional landscapes, and cultural heritage -- told the land board this proposal is sound and they could be assured there is a good path to success.

"This is a legacy project, this vote today will ensure that one of the most significant buildings in Montana history can be saved for the people of tomorrow" she said, adding that people would cheer them on.

Gatewood, the Virginia City mayor, told the board -- which consists of the governor, the attorney general, the state auditor, the secretary of state and superintendent of public instruction -- that the parties involved realize that this opportunity to save Stonewall Hall will not come around again.

He said the progress made so far has been remarkable.

"Let's keep Montana's oldest courthouse standing," Gatewood said.

To donate to save Stonewall Hall and other historic Montana buildings, go to savemontanashistory.com.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake

802

Followers

1K+

Posts

99K+

Views

Follow Daily Inter Lake and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

'Freedom rally' to be hosted at Montana state Capitol

Montanans from across the state are gathering at the Capitol in Helena, Saturday, March 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hosts of the event are Jeremy Mygland of Helena, Big Sky Liberty Alliance, and Montana Family Rights Alliance. The event will be comprised of local and national speakers who will highlight different aspects of the freedom movement in America. Topics include the Right to Freedom of Speech and Assembly, the power of the media, medical freedom, and parental rights, as well as an update from The People’s Convoy.
HELENA, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Green Party candidates can appear on Montana ballot in 2022

HELENA (AP) — Two Green Party candidates who have filed to run for seats in the Montana House can appear on the ballot this year as part of a settlement in a long-running legal case, a federal judge said this week. The Montana Green Party in 2018 challenged the constitutionality of the state law that required minor parties to gather signatures equal to at least 5% of the total votes cast for the winner in the most recent gubernatorial election in at least 34 of 100 state House districts. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in November that setting signature...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
City
Helena, MT
City
Capitol, MT
City
Virginia City, MT
Local
Montana Government
Daily Inter Lake

Letters to the editor April 4

Endorses Holmquist After working alongside Pam Holmquist for the last year and three months, I believe I have learned a few things about her. 1) Pam is fiscally responsible. Last year’s county budget of $122,657,741 was $7 million less than the previous year’s budget, while maintaining budget reserves and a capital improvement plan for future needs and incurring little to no debt. 2) Pam has worked during the last two years of Covid to keep the county open and functioning. The commissioner chambers have never been closed or required masks to attend. She was also instrumental in making sure the Northwest Montana Fair...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
WTNH.com

Capitol Report: Senate passes Daylight Saving bill

(WTNH) – For the second straight week, we’re going to talk about Daylight Saving Time. The U.S. Senate passed the “Sunshine Protection Act.”. If passed, it will end that practice of falling back in November 2023. Connecticut State Rep. Kurt Vail has been trying to get Connecticut on board with this for years, and now it appears D.C. lawmakers have answered his prayers.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Gianforte
Sioux City Journal

Nebraska advances permanent Daylight Saving Time bill

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska gave initial approval Monday to a bill that would place the state in permanent Daylight Saving Time if neighboring states or the federal government make the same move. The 39-4, first-round vote came one day after most of the United States set its clocks one...
NEBRASKA STATE
KULR8

University of Montana makes retention effort that will benefit entire state

MISSOULA, Mont. - As COVID-19 funding expires, universities are working to retain students and keep enrollment up. In addition to benefiting the universities, the higher retention also helps cutdown on the worker shortage. University of Montana retained 86.8% of its first-year students from fall to spring semester. This is important...
MISSOULA, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Partnership between families, schools critical

I have great pride in the continued work of advancing learning at the Office of Public Instruction. As the end of this 2021-2022 school year nears, we celebrate Montana teachers and teacher-leaders for going above and beyond to serve our students. We are grateful for their support and leadership. Communities across our state recognize the importance of parents in children’s education. Parents are the first teachers. A strong partnership between Montana families and our local schools is critical for learning success. Student learning is constantly evolving. As schools across the country began to remove mask mandates, Montana is proud...
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montana Legislature#Capitol Building#Ap#The State Land Board#The Independent Record#The Neal C Lafever Trust#Montana Historical
Distinctly Montana

Montana's Worthwhile Winter Summits

Wind whips from seemingly every angle, cutting through what I thought would be a sufficient number of layers to keep me warm but the wintery landscape I find myself traveling through proves far more frigid than I had anticipated, yet the strange motivation to stand atop the rocky summit high above pushes me onward.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Inter Lake

Lessons from Heart Mountain

On Sept. 13, 2001, two days after the incredibly horrific destruction at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and the loss of thousands of lives taken by aircraft commandeered by Muslim terrorists, President George W. Bush met with congressional leaders and cabinet members to discuss the situation and how to return air travel, which had been suspended, to normal. David Bonier, Democratic Congressman from Michigan told the president of his Muslim constituents’ fears about being rounded up and detained. The president responded, “David, you are absolutely correct, and we are equally concerned, and we don’t want to have happen today...
U.S. POLITICS
AZFamily

Prescott: Arizona’s first capital when it was still a territory

PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona’s first Territorial Capitol, Prescott, came about in a rather unique way. Founded in 1864, the site was picked by the newly appointed Gov. John Goodwin after he had toured the freshly established territory. The wilderness capital would be built in a cleared-out section of the forest, in the same area where mining camps had sprung up throughout the mineral-rich mountains, seemingly overnight.
PRESCOTT, AZ
The Independent

1st execution in Arizona in nearly 8 years set for May 11

The Arizona Supreme Court issued an execution warrant Thursday for a death-row prisoner in what would be the state’s first use of the death penalty in nearly eight years.The state's highest court set a May 11 execution date for Clarence Dixon, who was convicted and sentenced to death in the 1977 killing of a college student. The last time Arizona used the death penalty was in July 2014, when Joseph Wood was given 15 doses of a two-drug combination over two hours in an execution that his lawyers said had been botched.Dixon has 20 days to decide whether to...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
Daily Inter Lake

Westward Ho! Maine potatoes travel far after western drought

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine's potato growers had such a bumper crop this past season that they stepped in to help their big brothers out west who were short on spuds. Farmers from Maine shipped potatoes by rail for the first time in four decades this winter thanks to a strong harvest in the state and heat and dry weather that stymied farmers in renowned potato-growing states like Idaho and Washington. The potatoes made their way more than 2,500 miles (4,000 kilometers) for processing, riding in climate-controlled rail cars. All told, 21 million pounds (9.5 million kilograms) of potatoes, virtually all from...
MAINE STATE
Daily Inter Lake

Census: Flathead fastest-growing county in state

Bozeman may be Montana’s most expensive major city, with the median single-family home price in Gallatin County approaching $900,000 as of February, but population data released March 24 by the U.S. Census Bureau indicates it has forfeited another title: fastest-growing urban area. Gallatin County, which spans Bozeman and many surrounding communities, has for years been Montana’s fastest-growing county, often adding enough people to rank the Bozeman micropolitan area (officially at “metropolitan” status as of 2020) one of the fastest-growing small cities in the nation. Gallatin added 3,211 new residents over the July 1, 2020 to July 1, 2021 period covered by the...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Law roundup: Mysteries abound in the valley

A horse may have been pulled into a vortex when it was allegedly wandering around the area of the House of Mystery west of Glacier National Park. Meanwhile, a Kalispell resident had a mystery of their own when they heard yelling coming from a truck reportedly driving up and down the street and into their driveway where an individual or individuals yelled, “You’re gonna get it,” and, “Serves you right,” however, they didn’t know who they were. A passerby saw a man walking in circles and yelling on the side of the highway. A man was reportedly pumping sewage from a camper into...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

US taps $420M to boost water supplies hit by climate change

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Federal officials slated millions of dollars for rural water projects in several states, with the Biden administration looking to shore up infrastructure needs made more urgent by long-term drought conditions that have been exacerbated by climate change. The U.S. Interior Department announced Thursday that $420 million will be spent on projects in New Mexico, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Iowa. The work includes construction of water treatment plants, pipeline connections, pump systems and reservoirs to provide drinking water to rural and tribal communities. The West is experiencing a more than 20-year megadrought. Scientists say the region...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
802
Followers
1K+
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy