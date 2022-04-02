ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fundraiser for Jaime Guzman and Family

 3 days ago

As most of his friends, fans and loved ones know, our beloved Jaime Guzman (owner of Coronado Barbers) has been battling cancer for nearly three years . His sweet wife and partner Maggie is now working six days a week trying to hold down the fort, as well as take care of Jaime and their four kids. Jaime is too sick to be in the shop now. Covid restrictions really hurt their business, and now Maggie is having a difficult time finding barbers to work. The kids are doing what they can to help, but Maggie really needs to be home spending this precious time with her husband and family.

Our community is so very special, and has been so generous participating in caring for the Guzman family during this very difficult time. The home made meals, gift cards, and contributions and especially your Prayers, have been so amazing. The family has felt so much love and support and it has meant so much to them. I am reaching out on this platform because so many people want to bless the Guzmans financially to help ease the stress and weight on Maggie’s shoulders.

Please continue to lift up Jaime, Maggie, Jaimie, Alex, Diego & Sophia in your prayers.

Click here to learn more .

