Man dies after accidental fall from Liberty Bridge in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department confirmed that a man fell off the Liberty Bridge in downtown Greenville on Saturday night.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is assisting in the death investigation. They identified the victim as 24-year-old Ryan Johnston of Duluth, Georgia.

A report from the Greenville Police Department states that the victim had consumed alcohol before the fall.

The coroner said Johnston suffered blunt force injury of the head. His death was ruled accidental.

Greenville Police Department said they have collected multiple witness statements and detectives are continuing the investigation.

The coroner’s office is expected to release more details Monday.

This situation is still developing. We will update this story as more details are released.