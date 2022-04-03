ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoneham, MA

Woman Hit By SUV in Parking Lot of Stoneham Apartment Complex

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker
NECN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman was seriously injured Saturday evening when she was struck by an SUV in an apartment complex parking lot in Stoneham, Massachusetts, police said. The Stoneham police...

www.necn.com

Comments / 0

Related
NECN

Driver Rescued After Car Smashes Through Front of Mass. Building

A woman was taken to the hospital after driving into the front entrance of a building in Plymouth, Massachusetts on Thursday, according to Plymouth fire officials. Officials said emergency crews were called to 45 Resnick Road in the Plymouth Industrial Park for the crash around 3:42 p.m. Witnesses reported the driver, a 67-year-old woman, was trapped in the car, which caught fire. Firefighters rescued her from the vehicle and she was taken to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth. Her condition was not immediately clear.
PLYMOUTH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stoneham, MA
Stoneham, MA
Crime & Safety
Boston, MA
Accidents
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
The Independent

‘Heroic’ neighbour died after being hit with dumb bell, coroner says

A “heroic” neighbour who sacrificed his own life to save a two-year-old boy died after being repeatedly hit with a dumb bell, a coroner has said.Thames Valley Police found the body of highways officer Richard Woodcock, 38, when they forced their way into a property at Denmead, in Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, after being called to an ongoing disturbance at about 9.40am on June 26.He had gone to the next door flat to help the boy, who was thought to be in danger, Milton Keynes Coroner’s Court heard.Kelvin Odichukumma Igweani, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Traffic Accident#Police
NECN

Underground Fuel Tank Explodes at Maine Gas Station

An underground fuel tank at a gas station in Maine exploded on Monday morning, authorities said. The explosion occurred around 10:45 a.m. at the Quick Stop just off Interstate 295 in Richmond. It occurred just after a car had driven over the underground fuel tank. No injuries have been reported,...
WTAJ

Police: Johnstown man hits woman with SUV

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is behind bars after he allegedly hit a woman with his SUV at the 400 block of Diamond Boulevard on Wednesday. Eric McClintock, 53, allegedly struck the woman with his white Chevrolet Traverse after he claimed she would not let him leave the driveway, West Hills police […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Independent

Child dies after being found near Dover cliffs and rushed to hospital

A child has died after being found near the White Cliffs of Dover, police have said.Kent Police said the child - whose age and gender has not been disclosed - was rushed to a local hospital after authorities attended the scene on Monday.They were later pronounced dead. HM Coastguard said they led a response after a child was reported missing at Langdon Battery by the cliffs in Kent.Coastguard rescue teams, a search and rescue helicopter and a RNLI lifeboat were among the teams sent to the area. “The child was found and then airlifted by the helicopter and handed into...
ACCIDENTS
NECN

Agencies Investigating Apparent Fatal Canoe Accident in Maine

The Maine Marine Patrol and Penobscot County Sheriff’s Department are investigating an apparent fatal boating accident in Orrington, officials said Monday. The agencies were searching the Penobscot River for a second person after a body was recovered Sunday evening about a quarter mile below the Orrington boat launch, officials said.
ORRINGTON, ME
NECN

Suspect Accused of Peeping Into Children's Bedroom Window in Dracut

Police in Dracut, Massachusetts have identified a suspect accused of peeping into a children's bedroom. Police said they received two separate reports of a suspicious male looking into the bedroom. In the first, a resident reported she was walking her dog around 2 a.m. Monday when the dog started barking at a set of bushes. She then saw the suspect coming out of a section of bushes near an apartment at 120 Skyline Drive.
DRACUT, MA
Eyewitness News

61-year-old woman attacked, robbed in Hamden parking lot

HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) – A 61-year-old woman was robbed in the Hamden Plaza parking lot on 2100 Dixwell Avenue. The attack happened earlier today, November 1, at around 5p.m. She was knocked down to the ground from behind and her pocketbook was forcibly grabbed from her. The woman had...
HAMDEN, CT
SCDNReports

Woman Shoots Up In Holiday Inn Parking Lot

Downtown businesses are continually complaining to the police about drug and vagrant activity. The latest incident report came from the parking lot of the Holiday Inn. A witness reported a woman sitting in a beat-up red van. The caller said the woman had tied up her arm and was ready to shoot up.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NECN

Hiker Badly Injured After Fall From Fire Tower He Climbed to Take a Photo

A hiker suffered a serious head injury after climbing a fire tower atop Mount Kearsarge North in Chatham to take photos, the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game said. The 25-year-old hiker from South Portland, Maine, tumbled around 1 p.m. Sunday from the top of the stairs and landed at the base of the tower, the department said.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy