You knew Howie couldn’t resist. The 2022 draft is still three weeks away, but the Eagles are already busy trading picks. The Eagles on Tuesday traded two of their three top-20 picks in this year’s draft – No. 16 and No. 19 – along with their 6th-round pick (No. 194 overall) to the Saints in exchange for the 18th pick overall in this year’s draft, a 2023 1st-round pick, a 2024 2nd-round pick and two additional picks in this year’s draft: No. 101 overall, which is a late 3rd-round pick, and No. 237 overall in the 7th round.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO