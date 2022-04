WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin walked away from the squared circle nineteen years ago as one of, if not the most, over performer in the history of the wrestling business. He’s made the occasional appearance in the time since, always getting a pop from the crowd that could be described as prime Hulk Hogan-esque, but until last night, these were always fleeting moments. And for awhile, it seemed like that’s what last night would be too.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO