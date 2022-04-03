Woman Hit By SUV in Parking Lot of Stoneham Apartment Complex

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Police Department this afternoon released the name of the young woman whose body was discovered yesterday on the grounds of a local elementary school. Mercedez Christiana Rocha was 22 years old and was from Northfield. The cause of her death remains under investigation....
PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - A local woman is dead following a car versus pedestrian accident. The Edgar County Coroner's office says it happened in Walmart's parking lot in Paris just before 11 a.m. Saturday. The office says Teresa M. England, 66, of Paris was exiting Walmart while pushing a shopping...
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man has been arrested after he stabbed a woman 50 times in a Glendale store parking lot. Thirty-one-year-old Joel Andrew Wier was taken into custody on Saturday afternoon. Police responded to a call about a woman who had been stabbed in a...
A “heroic” neighbour who sacrificed his own life to save a two-year-old boy died after being repeatedly hit with a dumb bell, a coroner has said.Thames Valley Police found the body of highways officer Richard Woodcock, 38, when they forced their way into a property at Denmead, in Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, after being called to an ongoing disturbance at about 9.40am on June 26.He had gone to the next door flat to help the boy, who was thought to be in danger, Milton Keynes Coroner’s Court heard.Kelvin Odichukumma Igweani, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene after...
Portsmouth Police officers responded to a call at the Scioto County Jail just after 11 pm. A caller said a woman had passed out in a vehicle in the parking lot. Officers called for an ambulance and impounded the vehicle. The woman was transported to the hospital, and officers went to pick up a urine test kit.
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is behind bars after he allegedly hit a woman with his SUV at the 400 block of Diamond Boulevard on Wednesday. Eric McClintock, 53, allegedly struck the woman with his white Chevrolet Traverse after he claimed she would not let him leave the driveway, West Hills police […]
PASADENA, Texas — Police have arrested the SUV driver seen on surveillance video chasing down a woman through a Pasadena park. The driver has been identified as Gabriel Garcia. He is currently in custody after being charged with aggravated assault against a family member. KHOU 11 shared the terrifying...
A child has died after being found near the White Cliffs of Dover, police have said.Kent Police said the child - whose age and gender has not been disclosed - was rushed to a local hospital after authorities attended the scene on Monday.They were later pronounced dead. HM Coastguard said they led a response after a child was reported missing at Langdon Battery by the cliffs in Kent.Coastguard rescue teams, a search and rescue helicopter and a RNLI lifeboat were among the teams sent to the area. “The child was found and then airlifted by the helicopter and handed into...
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is dead and a man is hospitalized after a shooting at an apartment complex on the Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police. The shooting occurred around 5:40 p.m., Sunday, in the 14600 block of Judson Road. Police said they arrived on scene to...
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) - An 18-year-old woman who went missing from a Walmart parking lot in Nevada may have been kidnapped, authorities said. Naomi Irion, 18, was last seen around 5 a.m. Saturday inside her vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on Newlands Drive in Fernley, Nevada. According to Irion’s mother, she works for Panasonic in the Reno-Sparks area and was waiting for a shuttle when she went missing.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two days after the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento, a man says his daughter is alive today because a homeless man shielded her from the gunfire.
Tom Orosco was picking up his daughter and her three friends downtown just after 2 a.m. Sunday when he heard the gunfire and chaos.
“I was on the phone with them,” he said. “I heard the shots out the window and the shots on my phone.”
Then, the phone died.
“Immediately, I said, ‘I got to find them, I got to find them,”‘ Orosco said.
He searched frantically as the horrific scene unfolded. What he didn’t...
Downtown businesses are continually complaining to the police about drug and vagrant activity. The latest incident report came from the parking lot of the Holiday Inn. A witness reported a woman sitting in a beat-up red van. The caller said the woman had tied up her arm and was ready to shoot up.
HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) – A 61-year-old woman was robbed in the Hamden Plaza parking lot on 2100 Dixwell Avenue. The attack happened earlier today, November 1, at around 5p.m. She was knocked down to the ground from behind and her pocketbook was forcibly grabbed from her. The woman had...
WYOMING, MI -- A fatal shooting outside of a Grand Rapids area Walmart store involved two men, both with ties to the same woman, court records show. Court records identify he victim as 29-year-old Lavail Dwayne Walker. According to police, Walker has children with a woman who is married to...
COQUILLE, Ore. — A Coos Bay woman was arraigned Friday for the hit and run fatality involving a pedestrian at Pony Village Mall in North Bend. According to the Coos County District Attorney's office, 31-year-old Kelsey Culver is being charged with second degree murder for allegedly hitting and killing 41-year-old Kyle Hagquist.
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County man is recovering from being shot after he chased a woman through a parking lot with a gun, according to police. Officers were called to the Heritage Reserve Apartments at 3:30 p.m. Monday in reference to a domestic violence call. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
