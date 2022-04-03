ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 dead in US-131 crash near Big Rapids

By Anna Skog
 3 days ago

BIG RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver died in a crash in Big Rapids Township on Saturday evening.

Around 5 p.m., deputies from the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the intersection of US-131 and 15 mile road for reports of a crash. The driver of the vehicle went off the roadway and hit a cement column that supports the overpass bridge.

The driver suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately release driver or vehicle information.

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader

