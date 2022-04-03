Community outraged after 13-year-old shot and killed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 13-year-old girl is dead after being shot at Cedar Run Apartments Friday evening, sparking a flurry of emotions across the city.

Read the original story here.

“It’s stupid, it’s ignorant and it’s crazy,” community activist Stevie Moore said.

It has also become Memphis’ reality. At least eight children have been murdered this year, according to police. This is a statistic that hits close to home for residents in Hickory Hill.

One Hickory Hill resident, Teddy, was in tears at just the thought of losing his 21-year-old daughter to gun violence.

“Look at me, I’m in tears. It hurt me,” he said. “I love her to death, but I swear to God if anything was to happen to her, I don’t even know what the h*ll I would do or how I would respond to that because the police couldn’t tell me I couldn’t do nothing.”

Memphis Police have not said why the teen was targeted, but they did say four males were seen running away from the complex shortly after the shooting. It’s a sight that doesn’t sit right with community activist Stevie Moore.

“We downtown hollering about Black Lives Matter, but don’t our children lives matter,” Moore said. “I say to them come on don’t our children lives matter. It’s not by accident our children are getting shot.”

Last year, Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital treated a record number of patients for gunshot wounds. With Memphis at 56 murders so far this year, many just want to know what it will take for violence to end.

“Respect goes a long way, and that’s what’s missing now in life, respect,” Teddy said. “They have no respect at all, and it’s killing us.”

At last check, police are searching for the people responsible for the death of the 13-year-old girl.

If you have any information on this incident, call (901)-528-CASH.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.