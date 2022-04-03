ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Community outraged after 13-year-old shot and killed

By Jordan James
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 13-year-old girl is dead after being shot at Cedar Run Apartments Friday evening, sparking a flurry of emotions across the city.

“It’s stupid, it’s ignorant and it’s crazy,” community activist Stevie Moore said.

It has also become Memphis’ reality. At least eight children have been murdered this year, according to police. This is a statistic that hits close to home for residents in Hickory Hill.

One Hickory Hill resident, Teddy, was in tears at just the thought of losing his 21-year-old daughter to gun violence.

“Look at me, I’m in tears. It hurt me,” he said. “I love her to death, but I swear to God if anything was to happen to her, I don’t even know what the h*ll I would do or how I would respond to that because the police couldn’t tell me I couldn’t do nothing.”

Driver killed after passenger plans robbery: D.A.

Memphis Police have not said why the teen was targeted, but they did say four males were seen running away from the complex shortly after the shooting. It’s a sight that doesn’t sit right with community activist Stevie Moore.

“We downtown hollering about Black Lives Matter, but don’t our children lives matter,” Moore said. “I say to them come on don’t our children lives matter. It’s not by accident our children are getting shot.”

Last year, Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital treated a record number of patients for gunshot wounds. With Memphis at 56 murders so far this year, many just want to know what it will take for violence to end.

“Respect goes a long way, and that’s what’s missing now in life, respect,” Teddy said. “They have no respect at all, and it’s killing us.”

At last check, police are searching for the people responsible for the death of the 13-year-old girl.

If you have any information on this incident, call (901)-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 21

K,F,C
2d ago

since everybody is so upset about this kid getting killed why don't y'all start telling who's shooting up your neighborhood you people know who terrorizing your neighborhood turn them in

Reply(7)
30
Quinn2
2d ago

the guns are so easily accessible to the youth. they steal them from cars and go about causing chaos. Memphis has to do better and it's a shame because the youth are dying at a rapid pace

Reply(1)
4
Southernnblessed
1d ago

It's going to take PARENTS to solve the gun violence! Keeping your children off the street without YOU! Checking social media, Giving these children a loving home with 2 parents, Teaching your children good morals and teach them their character is very important. There is no reason for any of this.

Reply
3
