Isla Vista, CA

Isla Vista's Deltopia Weekend Kicks Off with Arrests and Medical Emergencies

By Edhat Staff
Santa Barbara Edhat
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe annual unsanctioned event known as Deltopia in Isla Vista is drawing big crowds this weekend as arrest reports trickle in. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office reported three arrests, twenty citations, seven reports, and one traffic collision on Friday alone, the first night...

