Knoxville native Bianca Belair wins WWE Raw Women’s Championship

DALLAS (WATE) — Knoxville native Bianca Belair became a two-time women’s overall champion in the WWE by claiming the Raw Women’s Championship on Saturday night.

Belair previously held the SmackDown Women’s Championship, which she claimed on April 10, 2021, and held for 133 days.

The Austin East High School product pinned Becky Lynch getting revenge for a loss she had to Lynch at SummerSlam last year.

