ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Knoxville native Bianca Belair wins WWE Raw Women’s Championship

By Reece Van Haaften
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yvl3X_0expZ9Bs00

DALLAS (WATE) — Knoxville native Bianca Belair became a two-time women’s overall champion in the WWE by claiming the Raw Women’s Championship on Saturday night.

Belair previously held the SmackDown Women’s Championship, which she claimed on April 10, 2021, and held for 133 days.

WWE star Bianca Belair surprises Austin-East students before Knoxville event

The Austin East High School product pinned Becky Lynch getting revenge for a loss she had to Lynch at SummerSlam last year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Mother, daughter face eviction from Knoxville mobile home lot

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A mother and daughter are days away from being forced to move their mobile home because medical bills put them behind on their lot rent. Phyllis Nuchols, 75, and her daughter Tammy Hunley have been living together in their single-wide trailer since 2018 in the Amherst Ridge mobile home park in West Knoxville. They received an eviction notice from the park owners YES Communities on March 15 and have until mid-April to move out after they couldn’t pay one month of their $449 lot rent.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Person flown by Lifestar after serious crash on Tazewell Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was flown by Lifestar late Thursday night to UT Medical Center after a single-vehicle crash on Tazewell Pike in East Knox County. Knox County Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue responded around 10:45 p.m. to the intersection of Tazewell Pike and Atkins Road. When they arrived they found a person trapped in the car. Paramedics began treating the person while they were still in the car.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bianca Belair
Person
Becky Lynch
411mania.com

Charlotte Flair & Andrade Attend WWE Hall of Fame, Flair Gives Wedding Update

Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo attended the WWE Hall of Fame together, with Flair recently giving an update on the couple’s wedding plans. The couple were at Friday night’s ceremony as you can see below from photos posted to Flair’s Instagram accounts. Flair spoke with Ariel...
WWE
hypebeast.com

Stone Cold Steve Austin Opened up One Last Can of Whoop-Ass At Last Night's WWE WrestleMania 38

The beers were flowing and the Stunners were aplenty at last night’s epic WWE WrestleMania 38 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington. On top of the SmackDown Women’s title match with Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair, and the surprising Tag Team match between The Mysterios and Logan Paul/The Miz, fans were eager to see the Texas Rattlesnake return to his home state of Texas after 19 years.
WWE
Wrestling World

Paul Heyman opens up on Brock Lesnar's new character

Two of the most important characters of this Road to Wrestlemania but also of the last year's edition, are certainly Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman, respectively WWE Champion of Monday Night Raw and the manager/personal advisor of the Universal Champion of Friday Night Smackdown, Roman Reigns. In recent months, Heyman...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Raw#Combat#Summerslam#Nexstar Media Inc
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Is Ready For Masters Week

Golf enthusiast Paige Spiranac is eagerly awaiting the start of the Masters at Augusta later this week. The Masters is without a doubt the best golf tournament in the sport. It’s a picturesque setting and always brings out the best in the world’s top competitors. There’s a new...
GOLF
wrestlinginc.com

New Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Crowned At WrestleMania Sunday

Roman Reigns is your new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The main event of WrestleMania 38 Night Two saw Reigns defeat Brock Lesnar in a brutal Winner Takes All Title Unification bout. This is the first time the company has unified the WWE Universal Title and the WWE Title. Lesnar won...
WWE
ComicBook

Paul Heyman Delivers Final Warning Ahead of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38

Paul Heyman has delivered his final warning ahead of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38! Reigns has been on the hottest streak in his career thus far as he has dominated the SmackDown main event scene for nearly 600 days at this point. The first real challenger that seemed like they could take down the "God Mode" champion has been Brock Lesnar, who has been on fire in his own right since returning to WWE TV last year. Their inevitable clash will main event night two of WrestleMania this year, and it's touted to be one of the biggest WrestleMania matches of all time.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
stillrealtous.com

Interesting Name Quits WWE Following WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania is WWE’s biggest show of the year, and there’s no question that the two night event gave fans plenty to talk about. While the wrestling world is still processing the events that took place at WrestleMania it seems that one of WWE’s producers has left the company.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Riddle Weighs In On Cain Velasquez’s Attempted Murder Arrest

WWE Superstar Riddle recently spoke with Adam’s Apple, where he revealed some dream opponents. Brock Lesnar remains the number one person that the former UFC star would like to get in there with but there are some other names he’s interested in working against as well. “I would...
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

WWE 'WrestleMania 38': Roman Reigns becomes a double champion

April 4 (UPI) -- Roman Reigns cemented himself as the Tribal Chief of WWE when he became the Undisputed WWE and Universal Champion at night two of WrestleMania 38 on Sunday. Reigns, whose nicknames also include The Head of the Table, became a double champion after facing Brock Lesnar in the main event of night two. WrestleMania 38 took place in front of a packed crowed at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
NFL
FanSided

WWE WrestleMania 38 live results and highlights for Night 2

WWE WrestleMania 38 Night 2 live results from the premium live event in Arlington, Texas on Sunday, Apr. 3. WWE WrestleMania 38 officially kicked off on Saturday, Apr. 2, and it provided some pretty incredible moments. Stone Cold Steve Austin competed in the ring for the first time in 19...
WWE
Hoops Rumors

WrestleMania 38 preview: Night 2 at AT&T Stadium

Saturday’s WrestleMania festivities have settled. Stone Cold Steve Austin and Cody Rhodes got huge reactions from the crowd, and now it’s on to Night 2. Like Saturday, Sunday’s event is stacked from top to bottom. The new tradition seems to be a two-night event going forward. Without...
NFL
WATE

Richest billionaires in Tennessee

The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class.
TENNESSEE STATE
FOX Sports

WWE WrestleMania 38 Night 1 reaction: Stone Cold returns to main event

After nearly 20 years away from the ring, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin made his triumphant WWE return this weekend at WrestleMania — and it was a moment that will be remembered for a long time to come. Welcome back to my "Highs and Lows," this time covering WrestleMania Saturday...
WWE
WATE

WATE

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy