ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Horn County, MT

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Big Horn by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-04 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-02 23:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southern Big Horn STRONG WINDS...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascades in Lane County, Northern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Cascades in Lane County; Northern Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Expect winter travel conditions and be prepared for travel restrictions over the Cascade passes. Strong winds will produce whiteout conditions near and above treeline, with blowing snow expected to significantly reduce visibilities at pass level as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will fall to around 1500-2000 feet early Tuesday morning.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Grant, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Grant; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grant and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside could be blown around. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may continue into Wednesday.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers, with a potential high risk for blow overs.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; White Pine County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...White Pine County, Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County and Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 9 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Blowing dust could further add to any travel difficulties created by the winds.
EUREKA COUNTY, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wyola, MT
City
Dayton, MT
County
Big Horn County, MT
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Pasco by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 02:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 02:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pasco THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN PASCO COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 245 AM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Claiborne, Hancock, Hawkins, Northwest Carter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 01:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Claiborne; Hancock; Hawkins; Northwest Carter; Northwest Greene; Sullivan; Washington FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Today. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaufort, Craven, Jones, Pamlico by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 19:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for eastern North Carolina. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Beaufort; Craven; Jones; Pamlico A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN JONES...CENTRAL CRAVEN...SOUTHWESTERN BEAUFORT AND SOUTHWESTERN PAMLICO COUNTIES At 735 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bonnerton, or 10 miles southeast of River Road, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include New Bern, James City, Trent Woods, River Bend, Blounts Creek, Vanceboro, Askins, Cayton, Jasper, Tuscarora, Rhems, Edward, Grantsboro, Royal, Bonnerton, Cox Crossroads, Riverdale, Olympia, Maribel and Merritt. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bowie, Cass, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 00:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for southwestern Arkansas...and northeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bowie; Cass; Morris; Red River; Titus The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Little River County in southwestern Arkansas Southeastern McCurtain County in southeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Cass County in northeastern Texas Bowie County in northeastern Texas Central Morris County in northeastern Texas Eastern Titus County in northeastern Texas Southeastern Red River County in northeastern Texas * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 1222 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Arkinda to near Mount Pleasant, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Texarkana, Wake Village, Ashdown, New Boston, Foreman, Nash, Hooks, De Kalb, Naples, Redwater, Maud, Omaha, Red Lick, Wilton, Winthrop, Ogden, Us 259 And I 30 Intersection. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Southern Big Horn#Clearmont
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for South Washington Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches, producing rip currents, sneaker waves and beach erosion. Stay well back from the water`s edge and be alert for exceptionally high waves. Keep away from large logs on the beach. Water running up on the beach can easily lift or roll logs which can injure or kill someone caught in their path. Target Area: South Washington Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Large waves and hazardous surf conditions, with high potential of sneaker waves. Breakers of 18 to 25 feet. * WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 11 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties, and other structures unexpectedly. People can be swept off rocks and jetties and drown while observing high surf. Minor beach erosion may damage coastal properties and buildings. Higher than normal water run-up is expected on beaches and low-lying shoreline. If you see someone or a pet swept into the sea, do not swim in after them. Call 911, and keep an eye on them until help arrives. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Those in and near the surf zone, especially those digging for razor clams, should remain vigilant and aware of the ocean and surf.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Harlan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 21:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Harlan Critical Fire Weather Conditions Likely For At Least Portions of the Outlook Area Next Few Days FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 083 RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 083 * AFFECTED AREA...In Nebraska, Fire Weather Zone 083 Harlan. * WINDS...For the Fire Weather Watch on Thursday, stronger northwest winds sustained 35 to 45 MPH with gusts as high as 50 to 65 MPH. * TIMING...For the Fire Weather Watch for Thursday from Noon to 8 PM. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could result in fire ignition.
HARLAN COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Eastern Uinta Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Eastern Uinta Basin FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MDT WEDNESDAY WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 expected. * WHERE...Eastern Uinta Basin. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
UINTAH COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Fergus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 20:56:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Fergus HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Fergus County. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
FERGUS COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Malibu Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 06:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-07 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Malibu Coast WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO 3 PM PDT THURSDAY HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. For the Heat Advisory, temperatures up to 93 expected. * WHERE...Malibu Coast. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 6 AM Wednesday to 3 PM PDT Thursday. For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM Wednesday to 6 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 21:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Douglas WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches through Thursday. The highest amounts are expected in the higher terrain. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Douglas County. In Minnesota, Carlton and South St. Louis County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 20:58:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-05 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING Winds have decreased over the past hour and will remain below critical levels during the remainder of the night. Therefore, the Wind Advisory has been allowed to expire.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Cook, Northern Lake, Southern Cook, North Shore by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 21:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Northern Cook, Northern Lake; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches for lower elevations near Lake Superior, and 10 to 15 inches with a few locations near 18 inches in the higher terrain of the North Shore. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph tonight. * WHERE...Northern Cook and Lake, Southern Cook and Southern Lake Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Grand Portage Reservation. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
COOK COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Harlan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Harlan Critical Fire Weather Conditions Likely For At Least Portions of the Outlook Area Next Few Days FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 083 RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 083 * AFFECTED AREA...In Nebraska, Fire Weather Zone 083 Harlan. * WINDS...For the Fire Weather Watch on Thursday, stronger northwest winds sustained 35 to 45 MPH with gusts as high as 50 to 65 MPH. * TIMING...For the Fire Weather Watch for Thursday from Noon to 8 PM. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could result in fire ignition.
HARLAN COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Central Ventura County Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-08 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central Ventura County Valleys; Southeastern Ventura County Valleys WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM WEDNESDAY TO 3 PM PDT THURSDAY HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the Heat Advisory, temperatures up to 98 expected. * WHERE...Central Ventura County Valleys and Southeastern Ventura County Valleys. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 3 AM Wednesday to 3 PM PDT Thursday. For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM Wednesday to 6 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Beaverhead, Gallatin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 20:56:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-05 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beaverhead; Gallatin; Madison HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING The threat for wind gusts 60 mph and higher has ended. However, wind gusts to 50 mph will be possible through late tonight, especially in the vicinity of Blaine County.
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Uinta Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 20:58:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-05 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Uinta Mountains WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING Winds have decreased over the past hour and will remain below critical levels during the remainder of the night. Therefore, the Wind Advisory has been allowed to expire.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy