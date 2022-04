DAYTONA BEACH — Do you think your child has the ability to one day invent a product worth patenting, or open a business that becomes a Fortune 500 company?. Even if your little one just likes to sell Kool-Aid and homemade cookies on the front lawn, there's an opportunity for them this weekend to get a taste of what it's like to run their own business.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO