ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, GA

First responders in metro Atlanta are urging people to donate blood as supply is critically low

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qMmji_0expXlNh00

DECATUR, Ga. — The medical community is urging people to donate blood as the nation’s blood supply remains critically low.

According to the Red Cross, we are facing the worst blood shortage in over a decade.

Community blood suppliers, such as Life South, are among many around the country nearly out of supply. Decatur first responders are partnering with Life South and hosting two emergency blood drives this month.

“We are in dire need of blood every single day,” Melissa Brittain, donor service manager at Life South, said.

This adds to the long list of fallouts related to the pandemic. When everything shut down in March 2020, so did most blood drives.

“I have children, and I wouldn’t want that to be a life or death situation for them… so just trying to do my part,” Kent Baker, a blood donor, said.

There is a desperate need for donations and communities and organizations to host blood drives.

Officials say all of the blood collected this weekend will likely be on the shelves at local hospitals in just a matter of days. This supply could potentially save the lives of 45 children at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

134K+

Followers

98K+

Posts

49M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
WRBL News 3

American Red Cross resumes testing for COVID-19 antibodies, blood supply remains critical

Georgia (WRBL) – For a limited time, the American Red Cross has resumed testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The antibody testing will indicate if a donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to COVID-19, either following vaccination or infection. The Red Cross notes a positive antibody test doesn’t confirm infection or immunity, but it could […]
GEORGIA STATE
FOX59

Donation helps first responders with non-verbal patients

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.- A Bloomington woman is making sure people who are nonverbal can still communicate in an emergency. Kristie Brown Lofland is giving first responders in her community a communication board. “It’s just about helping people in our community, that’s it,” said Kristie Brown Lofland, President of the Autism Society of Indiana. Earlier this year, […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Times-News

Critical blood supply shortage impacts local hospitals; Blood drive scheduled for March 30

The blood supply remains critically low locally and nationwide. The Blood Connection recently announced that critically low blood supplies are affecting local hospital orders. Hospitals like AdventHealth Hendersonville rely on The Blood Connection for blood products to care for patients who are battling cancer, facing surgeries or experiencing emergencies, according to a news release from the local hospital.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
YourErie

Blood Watch: Type O & A blood supply remains critically low

The Community Blood Bank remains in critical need of type O, and A- blood. All donors this month will be entered to win a $300 home improvement gift card. The Community Blood Bank is located at 2646 Peach Street and is open the following hours: Monday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. […]
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Decatur, GA
Local
Georgia Health
Atlanta, GA
Government
Decatur, GA
Government
Atlanta, GA
Health
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
FloridaDaily

Ashley Moody Warns About New Drug Called Isotonitazene

State Attorney General Ashley Moody warned Floridians of a new, deadly synthetic opioid found in Florida called Isotonitazene—commonly referred to as ISO. According to reports, ISO is approximately 20 to 100 times stronger than fentanyl—an already incredibly dangerous opioid. Similar to fentanyl, this new synthetic opioid is being mixed with other drugs and appearing in the illicit drug market—possibly in powder or pill form. Often, users have no idea that a lethal synthetic opioid is mixed into a drug until it is too late. Moody asked people to never take an illicit drug because just one pill can kill.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Donate Blood#First Responders#Metro Atlanta#The Red Cross#Life South#Children S Healthcare
The Georgia Sun

Which city has the worst commute in Georgia?

When the COVID-19 pandemic made millions of Americans remote workers, it also abruptly ended the commutes that bookend the workday. As some of those workers return to the office, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more vocal. For a while, those workers enjoyed more time in the morning...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Red Cross
11Alive

Celebration of life service held for LaShun Pace

ATLANTA — UPDATE: The services have concluded, but can be rewatched here. The life of legendary gospel singer LaShun Pace was celebrated Saturday with services held in Austell at 11 a.m. The celebration of life services was held at Word of Faith Worship Cathedral. Gospel music rang through the...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Fire in Henry County apartment complex displaces several families

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A two-alarm fire has reportedly displaced several families at an apartment complex in Stockbridge on North Henry Boulevard. Several units were damaged in the fire on Saturday morning. One man shared his story with CBS46. Scottie Johnson said he recalls frantic moments before flames engulfed his...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
134K+
Followers
98K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy